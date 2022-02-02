Neil Young and Joni Mitchell leave Spotify, Dwayne Johnson is with no vax Joe Rogan?

In recent days, a fuss has raised that has overwhelmed the image of Spotify, when Neil Young announced its intention to abandon the streaming service due to the presence on the platform of a podcast in which the host Joe Rogan boasted false information about Covid. Young is out, and also The Rock he said his opinion.

In recent days, in fact, Neil Young had written to Spotify, declaring: “Spotify may have either Joe Rogan or Neil Young. Not both“In later paragraphs, Young explains that he doesn’t like the fact that he has to divide (virtual) space with a podcast that “is spreading false information about vaccines, potentially causing the death of those who believe such misinformation“With no response, Young’s music disappeared from Spotify and Joni Mitchell also followed the Canadian singer-songwriter by removing his albums from the service.

In the last few hours, Joe Rogan posted a video on Instagram in which the host stated that “maybe I’ll try harder to convince people with a different opinion“. However, in his video Rogan did not apologize for how he conducted his podcast on the contrary, he claimed falsehood in a video in which he responded to accusations of making false statements. Some celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, however, have praised the effort made by Rogan in the video of him, perhaps not fully understanding the situation: “Great stuff here bro. Perfectly articulated. Can’t wait to meet you and share a tequila with you“.

In short, on the story – as the words of The Rock show – there is still a lot of confusion, a confusion also fueled by those directly involved. Meanwhile, other artists have announced that they want to follow Neil Young’s example and leave Spotify.

A hard blow, which will surely be followed by new updates from the streaming platform. Meanwhile, remember that in the past few hours Apple has trolled Spotify for the lack of Neil Young’s music in its catalog.