Neil Young and many other artists against Spotify – 4News

The news of the battle waged by is spreading around the world Neil Young against the streaming giant Spotifya battle which was joined by important names in entertainment, research and obviously music.

It all started following an episode of the ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast by Joe Rogan – the platform’s most famous podcaster – where incorrect information about vaccines was disseminated. The disinformation on vaccines would not only have continued in several episodes but would be only the culmination of a behavior that according to many would have repeatedly exceeded the limit, conveying disinformation, racial hatred and homophobia.

Since then, Neil Young, to whom the topic of disinformation is particularly close to his heart, has decided to remove his contents from the platform accusing Spotify of having somehow endorsed the spread of this news through one of its most successful programs.

Since then, dissent has grown like a wave involving internationally renowned artists who have all decided to remove their content from the company’s catalog. These include important names such as that of Joni Mitchell, ls Lofgren (guitarist dthe Bruce Springsteen), Brené Brown, bestselling author e India Ariewho accused the pocaster himself of using racist and disrespectful language during his broadcasts.

Spotify which at first had niche, then decided to do not intervene with the removal of the offending podcastsstating in an official note

“we condemn what he said (Joe Rogan), but the decision to remove content is yours alone ”.

Who is Neil Young

The singer and guitarist born in Toronto in 1945 is still on the scene and produces a new album every 24 months, not counting the archive material, live and in the studio and the collections of his long career.

He also recently published a beautiful autobiography entitled “A hippie’s dream“, Published in Italy by Feltrinelli written while preparing his latest album in the studio,”Barn”(2021) which sees the presence of his support band, the fantastic Crazy Horsea band which also included musicians of the level of Jack Nitzsche and Nils Lofgren, currently in force in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.

Just during the month of February 2022 there is an important anniversary for the Canadian’s musical career: in fact 50 years have passed since probably his best known and most famous record was released, “Harvest “published for the Reprise Recorda label founded in 1960 by Frank Sinatra.

Neil Young in a photo from the 60s

Neil Young, following in the footsteps of tradition and that of the revival of illustrious colleagues such as Bob Dylan, records one of his most successful best sellers in Nashville, Tennessee, shortly after the success of “After the Gold Rush “ (1970). The disc contains at least two well known songs such as “Old Man” And “Heart of Gold“.

An atypical star, known to the public for some of his certainly eccentric ideas, Young was part of the superband Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and in the past he also played in the Buffalo Springfield.

More recently, in 1993, his song Philadelphia (soundtrack of the Oscar-winning film of the same name with Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington) received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for a Movie.

His stances and protest campaigns against the presidents of the United States of America, a country in which he has resided since the end of the sixties, are also famous, without forgetting the protests against Monsanto, the charitable and social initiatives in which he has already taken part. during the seventies.

It is therefore not surprising the most recent battle against Spotify and in particular against some No vax podcasts made by Joe Rogan, which according to Neil Young contain conspiracy theories on the pandemic still underway.

So far nothing striking were it not that the singer-songwriter had all his music catalog removed from the streaming platform. Subsequently, her friend and colleague Joni Mitchell, another fundamental character for the American West Coast music scene and also a native of Canada, decided to join the cause and to have her catalog withdrawn from the well-known world streaming platform.

The choice of Neil Young and the artists hurts a lot

The choice of Neil Young was judged by many to be “courageous”. In this moment in which the world of the music industry is going through a period that is certainly not easy, due in large part to the lack of tours and the significant decline in sales, already recorded during the last 10 years, eliminate a source from its income channels as safe as that coming from Spotify and other music streaming services is certainly not something for everyone.

In particular, these artists with an impressive catalog such as Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young himself, have managed to sell their repertoire to record companies for many zeros but they perceive a slice of their income precisely from the reproduction number. carried out. However, many believe that compared to the amount collected by the companies, the percentage reserved for musicians is still too low and therefore, giving up even this slice must have cost the artists a lot.

The trend in other entertainment sectors

The trend for the videogame industry is decidedly different, where streaming and cloud gaming channels such as NetBet new online games and Apple Arcade are helping to make more virtuous a sector that is in strong growth and in a bullish phase, as indicated by some factors in financial and economic terms.

The world of cinema is adapting to new systems of use such as those of Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video Amazon, to name the most significant examples. However, the question surrounding the music industry is: who will save the music?