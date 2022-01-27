Neima Ezza: after the arrest he publishes his “Response”

In recent days Baby Gang and Neima Ezza have returned to be the protagonists of the local news. The two rappers, in fact, were arrested following investigations into a series of robberies that took place between Milan and Vignate.

Perhaps few would have expected it, but Amine Er Zaaraoui (real name of Neima Ezza, ed) decided to respond to reactions following his arrest. To do this, he used the most powerful tool he has at his disposal: his music.





There Answer by Neima Ezza: from the public who “drink any bullshit” to the declaration of innocence

The rapper of the Seven 700 collective of Milan has released a song entitled Answer. “The song was uploaded by the work team and recorded at home by the artist as he is currently under house arrest by INNOCENTE“. This is what we read in the caption of the video clip posted on YouTube.

Indeed, Neima Ezza in Answer he pleads innocent from the first seconds. In addition, the rapper addresses the police directly, singing that he has always doubted their work because “it will be that in my life I have never seen a good one”. Finally, he does not spare the Italian public either, who “insults without knowing” and “calls me a foreigner using phrases in dialect”.



