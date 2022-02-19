Neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt believe it. This is how your daughter dances

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children, but none of them have so far shown a great interest in their professions. Of course, they all have a particular fame and get the attention of the press for the smallest detail. Although their personal life is kept very discreet, sometimes the public has the pleasure of learning something personal. This time, none of the parents can believe how one of their daughters dances. It seems that, after all, one of the Jolie-Pitts will succeed in the industry.

The Jolie-Pitt clan is full of little stars, despite the fact that none of them are fully dedicated to acting. Maddox, who is the eldest son, is engaged in biochemistry. Pax is a photography genius. Zahara has become an entrepreneur, thanks to the fact that she created her own jewelry brand. Shiloh has always been a mystery, she has only had a short appearance at the age of 2 in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’. Vivienne and Knox (twins) are still homeschooled. However, the one that has been causing great expectations lately is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. More now that a video of her dancing was leaked.

Angelina and Brad’s biological firstborn took a dance class a long time ago, but no one outside her core knew how she handled this activity. The doubts have been cleared up when a recent recording appeared, in which she moves to the rhythm of ‘Santo’, the new song by Christina Aguilera and Ozuna. The steps are daring, energetic, fast, they require a lot of skill and she executes them perfectly. If she decides to pursue this art, she will do great. Is it an acquired talent or an innate skill? What will her parents say?

What Brad Pitt thinks about his daughter’s growing popularity

In 2019, the protagonist of ‘Do you know Joe Black?’ was interviewed by CNN, where he expressed how difficult it was for him to be the ideal father. “My dad always said that he wanted to give me a better life than the one he had coming out of extreme poverty, and he did. And he makes me think as a dad, what do I have to offer that is better than what I had for my children? he explained him at that time. Time later it would be ‘GQ’ who would get the scoop on his reflections as a father.





He said the following: “Children are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to be held by the hand and have things explained to them. They need to be heard. When I go into that busy work mode, I don’t hear. I want to be better at it.” As for Shiloh, she seems to be the one she has the closest relationship with. A source told InTouch that: “Brad is proud to see her on the red carpets. It was a confidence boost for Shiloh.” With all this, a constant fear prevails: “He doesn’t want her to grow up so fast (…) and of course he is worried about the effect of Hollywood on all her children.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have a little star in the making. Will he appear in some big Hollywood project soon?