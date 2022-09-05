Neither blue nor black, this fall’s jeans are worn in this color

While it has been one of the great forgotten and relegated during the summer in favor of linen pants or other similar and light materials, with the arrival of September and the back to the city Reclaim your favorite trouser throne from any women’s wardrobe. Yes, we are talking about cowboyand that’s how you’re going to wear this fall.

While during the winter there has been the undeniable reign of the models in black, and the few adepts who have worn it in summer have opted for models in very very light blue, worn and stonewashed, autumn will bring with it an almost reviled color, gray. But not just any grey, but in its darkest version, almost black.

With an obvious rocker point, it is also the way in version Jean to resurrect this 2000s trend which was accompanied by rather large t-shirts of music groups and fringed ankle boots or boots cowboy (which by the way, everything indicates that they are going to be the great winners of the next seasons), and whose maximum reference we can point to Kate Mossalthough there were also more famous English women in this fashion at that time, such as alexa chung either Sienna Millerfor lovers of the most boho version of this trend.

That is why we wanted to take a look at some other store to see if this was just our feeling or if it was more of something widespread and crowded. And the answer has been the latter. The dark or charcoal gray jeans already plague the collections, but while the waist remains high (to the joy and peace of mind of many) the cut is again a little tighter, with some exceptions, recalling those styles, but without being so cigarettes as they were at the beginning of the decade.

High-waisted tapered fit jeans by Massimo Dutti (49.95 euros)

High waist tapered fit jeans by Massimo Dutti PHOTO: Massimo Dutti

Jeans zw the 90´s wide leg, from Zara (29.95 euros)

Jeans zw the 90´s wide leg, by Zara PHOTO: Zara

Slim cropped jeans, by Mango (29.99 euros)

Slim cropped jeans by Mango PHOTO: Mango

Slim High Ankle Jeans, from H&M (19.99 euros)

H&M Slim High Ankle Jeans PHOTO: H&M

Corsysr high-rise boyfriend jeans by Isabel Marant, Étoile (210 euros)

Corsysr high-rise boyfriend jeans by Isabel Marant, Étoile PHOTO: Isabel Marant, Étoile

Boyfriend jeans, by Pepe Jeans (39.95 euros)

Boyfriend jeans, by Pepe Jeans PHOTO: Pepe Jeans

Our advice is to give it a point of formality by combining it with a White shirt oversized with rolled up sleeves and simple dancers either low heel shoesso you will have the look perfect to go from a meeting to a dinner.