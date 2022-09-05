Entertainment

Neither blue nor black, this fall’s jeans are worn in this color

While it has been one of the great forgotten and relegated during the summer in favor of linen pants or other similar and light materials, with the arrival of September and the back to the city Reclaim your favorite trouser throne from any women’s wardrobe. Yes, we are talking about cowboyand that’s how you’re going to wear this fall.

While during the winter there has been the undeniable reign of the models in black, and the few adepts who have worn it in summer have opted for models in very very light blue, worn and stonewashed, autumn will bring with it an almost reviled color, gray. But not just any grey, but in its darkest version, almost black.

With an obvious rocker point, it is also the way in version Jean to resurrect this 2000s trend which was accompanied by rather large t-shirts of music groups and fringed ankle boots or boots cowboy (which by the way, everything indicates that they are going to be the great winners of the next seasons), and whose maximum reference we can point to Kate Mossalthough there were also more famous English women in this fashion at that time, such as alexa chung either Sienna Millerfor lovers of the most boho version of this trend.

