Neither Bugatti, nor Ferrari, this is Gal Gadot’s most valuable car

Gal Gadot shares a beautiful fondness for cars and thanks to her profession, she was able to get hold of several of them. One would expect to find in his garage the typical brands that celebrities drive, such as Bugatti or Ferrari, however, his most expensive vehicle is of another brand. He knows which is the most valuable car of the one born in Israel, below.

September 30, 2022 12:23 p.m.

Today, Gal Gadot is known around the world for starring in blockbuster movies like Death On The Nile Y Red Notice. However, it was his brilliant performances in various installments of the saga fast and furious and his interpretation of Diana Prince, wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universewhich allowed him to break into the film industry.

Thanks to her profession, the one born in Israel could get a juicy fortune. Just for Red Notice, where he acted alongside Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne JohnsonGadot took a bag of $20 million. She shares a cute hobby for cars and thanks to this type of high remuneration, he was able to get hold of several of them.

One would expect that a celebrity of his magnitude would have in his garage a vehicle of the typical brands that celebrities drive, such as Bugatti either ferrari. On the other hand, in the collection of the Israeli actress we can find a Mini Cooper Sa cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Typea BMW X5M and a Tesla Model X.

The latter is Gadot’s most valuable car, as it has a market value of 140 thousand dollars. The Model X of who will play the evil queen in the live action of Disney, Snow Whitehas a spacious cabin suitable for up to 7 passengers. This makes it an ideal car for her, since she can use it to go for a walk with her husband and her three daughters.

The Tesla of Wonder Woman Also has two electric motors: one of rear wheel drive and another of front-wheel drive. These engines give Gadot’s most valuable car a combined power of 671 horsepower. In this way, Model X is able to achieve a 250km/h top speed and to go 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.