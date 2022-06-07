Neither dogs nor cats: what are the unique pets that some celebrities have or had? EVAT | answers

Every year, millions of people around the world adopt dogs or cats to raise at home; however, there are those who prefer to live with other types of animals. In this sense, we present the unique pets that some famous people have or had.

Each species needs different care and attention. Therefore, it is important to inform yourself before adopting a pet. Thus, we make sure to provide him with the food he requires for his development and respect his lifestyle.

The Lion by Melanie Griffith

In the early 1970s, when actress Melanie Griffith was a teenager, her parents decided to make a movie about the endangered lions. An animal trainer told them that, to get to know everything about these cats, they had to live with one of them. So they adopted Neil and took him to his home in California. The lion ended up becoming a member of the family.

Melanie Griffith lived with Neil during her teenage years. Photo: Michael Rougier/LIFE magazine

During the recording of the movie “Roar”, Melanie was attacked by a different lion than Neil, for which she received more than fifty stitches on her face and underwent cosmetic surgery so that she would not have scars. After this terrible experience, the American actress asserted that living with big cats as pets is a serious mistake.

Miley Cyrus and her pig

Miley Cyrus is a singer recognized for being a defender of animals and collaborating directly with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). She has a domestic farm where she lives with dogs, horses, cats, among other animals.

However, there was a little pig named Pig Pig who was the recurring star on the artist’s Instagram account. Since Miley adopted her in 2014, she became her faithful companion as he went everywhere with her.

However, in 2019, the interpreter of “We can’t stop” shared with her thousands of followers her sadness over the death of her pet. “It is very sad to say. My dear friend Pig Pig has passed away. I will always miss you”, she wrote on her social media.

Miley Cyrus adopted Pig Pig after her dog Floyd died. Photo: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Kristen Stewart’s Wolves

Kristen Stewart, who starred in “Twilight”, not only acted in a wolf movie, but also has four of these as pets. On one occasion, the famous woman had a dispute with a neighbor who accused her of having illegal animals in her home.

However, his mother, Jules Stewart, pointed out that the wolves are a mixed breed and not a pure breed. Likewise, she assured that she has the permits of the local authorities to have them.

“Years ago I rescued some mongrel wolves and they live in a large open area of ​​the property, full of trees. These animals are totally legal in the state of California, ”he declared for US Weekly magazine.

Kristen Stewart has mongrel wolves as pets. Photo: Kristen Stewart/Instagram

Justin Bieber and the Capuchin monkey

On his 19th birthday, singer Justin Bieber received a very special gift: a capuchin monkey. The Canadian was delighted with the animal he named “Mally” and uploaded photos with it on social networks.

However, when the young man traveled to Germany to give a concert, the pet was confiscated for not having the documents and vaccinations required for admission. The monkey was transferred to a shelter and the artist did not deliver the necessary papers to recover it.

Currently, “Mally” is in the Serengeti Park, a 200-hectare site in the city of Hodenhagen, in northern Germany.

Justin Bieber’s capuchin monkey became the property of Germany. Photo: Justin Bieber/Instagram

The Insects and Reptiles of Dominic Monaghan

The actor from the movies “The Lord of the Rings” and “Lost” has a unique fondness for insects, especially spiders, ants and mantises. This unique taste led him to be the host of the television series “Bichos”, a Discovery Max production.

During the recordings of the first season, the British had to live in his house, located in the city of Los Angeles (United States), with two spiders, a snake and three lizards.

“In general, I am attracted to any creature that is ignored, misunderstood or unfairly labeled repulsive, such as spiders or beetles. And many others who have senses that we cannot even imagine, senses that could be considered superpowers, ”she said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper 20 Minutes.