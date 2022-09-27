Neither Ferrari nor Bugatti, knows the most beastly car of Alejandro Fernández

It is a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster LP 700-4, a supercar that was shown by the artist in 2014. Its V12 engine with 700 CV allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, transforming it into the car most bestial of Alejandro Fernández. Do not miss the pictures!

September 25, 2022 6:34 p.m.

During the 21st century, Alejandro Fernández knew how to be one of the faces of ranchera music and Latin pop, especially in Mexican territory, where he accumulates a huge group of fans who are in charge of filling the venues where he sings.. His enormous talent, combined with his charisma, allowed him to launch a successful musical career, although on repeated occasions, Vicente’s son showed other facets of his life.

In addition to music, another of Alejandro’s great passions are cars. Different types of vehicles rest in his garage, but one of the most special was shown in 2014. At Tork we refer to a black and white Lamborghini Aventador Roadster LP 700-4, which unleashed the euphoria of its followers.

The supercar is one of the most popular cars of the Italian firm, although this version is not so common to see in the garages of American celebrities. Its interior is spacious, comfortable and extremely luxurious, equipping a technology that used to be state-of-the-art.

Alejandro Fernández with his Lamborghini

The Italian supercar is one of the most prized cars for speed lovers. Its naturally aspirated 60° V12 engine with 700 hp and 690 Nm at 5,500 revolutions per minute allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and can reach 350 km/h.

The value of the Lamborghini does not fall below 400,000 dollars, leaving his iconic G-Class pickup behind, albeit falling behind the expensive Rolls-Royce he owns. Without a doubt, he wastes no time tapping into one of his passions.

+ The interior of the Italian supercar

The interior of Alejandro Fernández’s fastest car