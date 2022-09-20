Neither Ferrari nor Bugatti, the most precious car of Emma Watson

Emma Watson is a British actress, best known for her success as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga. The young woman was filled with money and with it, she managed to acquire a beautiful collection car. Slide and find out!

Currently, She has not been seen much in movies and/or TV series, Emma at the moment is more inclined to the humanistic side. In 2014 she was named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. Her efforts are dedicated to UN Women’s goodwill embassy for the empowerment of young women and gender equality.

Emma Watson’s life is quite peculiar, At just 11 years old, he rose to fame acting in the captivating saga of magic, Harry Potter. Emma successfully played this character for more than ten years and this led her to be one of the main acting figures worldwide. This fame came with money, the actress before she was an adult was already a millionaire, so part of her profit was used to buy a beautiful Cadillac Escalade.

This amazing vehicle has a 6.2-liter engine with eight cylinders in V, selective cylinder deactivation and twin turbo that delivers an output of 426 horsepower. In addition, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180 km/h. Not great speed numbersis clearly chosen for its aesthetic beauty and its large space.

The Cadillac Escalade is built on a platform of beams and crossmembers. For this reason, its dynamic behavior and weight is one of the highest in its segment. Depending on the version chosen, its cabin is approved to accommodate from two to eight occupants. The load capacity of its trunk rises from 1,113 liters of the version with five seats to 3,424 liters occupying only the two front seats.

It must not be easy to become an eminence at such a young age. Fame and money can blow anyone’s mind. Although, due to the nature of the actress, she has never been seen giving herself great luxuries. One of his biggest expenses was for this $68,000 Cadillac. Although it is worth it, it is a dream vehicle.