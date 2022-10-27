Neither Ferrari nor Lamborghini looks like the best of Patrick Dempsey

The famous American actor, in addition to stealing all eyes with his popular role as Derek Shepherd, is a great fan of the automotive industry and seduces with his fascinating models. On this occasion, the cameras caught him showing off one of his bestial specimens, one of the best for high-speed competitions. We show you…

patrick dempsey He has stolen all eyes and has conquered thousands of hearts around the world with his role as Derek Shepherd. The famous neurosurgeon who had one of the most beautiful relationships with Meredith Grey, the protagonist of said story, continues to cause a sensation on the networks.

After the premiere of a new season of “Grey’s Anatomy”, his characters are on everyone’s lips. Despite his tragic end, Patrick’s fans remain alert for a possible appearance of this charismatic and seductive neurosurgeon. Everything seems to indicate that there is still history for a while, despite the controversies that occurred with Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey).

However, beyond the screen, Patrick captivated everyone with his great passion for the automotive industry. A man who never misses an opportunity to seduce with his fascinating models. On this occasion, the cameras caught him showing off one of his bestial specimens at a service station.

Unlike other fans who go for more clichéd brands like Ferrari or Lamborghini, Dempsey showed his great preference for the German brand Porsche. Their Porsche 911 GT3RS It turned heads with its attractive sporty design. A car that reaches a maximum speed of 312 km/h and gives off a maximum power of 525 CV. A whole machine!

Its market value is around 270,000 dollars, in its cheapest versions. However, thanks to his great fortune, the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor doesn’t miss an opportunity to enjoy being behind the wheel of these incredible machines that add to his ostentatious garage. Without a doubt, Dempsey has a good taste for his cars and has left us all shocked. Would you dare to take a ride in this Porsche?

Patrick Dempsey’s Porsche 911 GT3.

