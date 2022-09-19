Neither Ferrari nor Lamborghini, this is Gal Gadot’s most luxurious car

Gal Gadot has established herself as one of the most outstanding actresses of the moment. With the huge fortune that she amassed over the years, she was able to purchase an amazing vehicle. However, this is not from the more traditional brands like Ferrari or Lamborghini. She knows which car it is, below.

August 30, 2022 03:45 a.m.

Gal Gadot managed to break through in the Hollywood industry by giving life to Gisele Yashar in various installments of the saga Fast and furious. This saga, starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez Y Jason Stathamamong others, allowed Gadot to become known throughout the globe.

It was thus, that she managed to be called to be part of the DC Extended Universe to interpret to Diana Princethe very wonder-woman. In addition, he managed to get juicy contracts over the years. just for starring Red alert (Red Notice) beside Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynoldsthe Israeli took a bag of $20 million.

she shares a great fondness for high-end vehicles and thanks to high salaries like this, he was able to add several of them to his garage. However, the most luxurious car that we can find in his collection is not one of the more traditional brands such as ferrari either Lamborghini. In fact, The most luxurious car Gadot drives is a Tesla..

More specifically, the Tesla Model Xwhich has a market value of 140 thousand dollars. This vehicle has a comfortable and spacious cabin that can fit a maximum of 7 passengers. In this way, it is an ideal car for the actress, since she can use it to walk with her husband and her three daughters.

The Model X that drives who personifies the Wonder Woman has two electric motors: one of rear wheel drive and another of front-wheel drive. These engines provide the actress’s most luxurious car 671 horsepower combined power. Thus, it can reach 250km/h top speed and go 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.