Neither Ferrari nor Mercedes Benz: Gal Gadot decides to drive this model

Gal Gadot has managed to get a lot of dollars thanks to her brilliant performances. Several of them decided to invest in a luxurious vehicle, which to the surprise of the fans, is not from classic brands such as Ferrari or Mercedes Benz. He knows which car it is, next.

October 19, 2022 3:30 p.m.

Gal Gadot is today one of the most recognized celebrities worldwide. the one born in Israel rose to fame after being part of several installments of the saga fast and furiouswhere he shared filming with actors such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker Y Michelle Rodriguez, among others. These films allowed him access to great roles such as Diana Prince, wonder-woman.

Already consolidated as a box office actress, Gadot managed to sign juicy salary contracts. just for starring Red Noticewhere he performed with Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynoldsthe actress took a bag of $20 million. Such high remuneration allowed him to lead a life surrounded by luxury.

The Israeli shares a great passion for high-end cars, so he decided to fill his garage with several of them. In his ostentatious collection, we can find various vehicles such as an economical Mini Cooper Sa truck cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Type convertible, a BMW X5M and a Tesla Model X.

While one would expect a celebrity of such magnitude to own an expensive luxury car, Mercedes Benz or of ferrari, the most valuable vehicle you decide to drive is a Tesla. Your Model X has a market value of 140 thousand dollarswhich while it’s enough for any of us, it’s nothing she can’t afford.

This Tesla who drives who will give life to the evil queen in the live-action of Disney, Snow Whitehas two electric motors that they are capable of generating 671 horsepower of power Thanks to it, the Model X can achieve a 250km/h top speed and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.

+ This is what the Tesla Model X looks like inside

The luxurious interior of the Tesla Model X.