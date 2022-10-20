Neither Ferrari nor Mercedes, knows the two most gangsta cars of Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is a renowned actress and businesswoman from the United States, which is why she has set a trend with her bestial cars. Swipe and meet cars we talk!

October 19, 2022 7:15 p.m.

Over the last few years, different Hollywood actors have marked a before and after since they not only earn money from the films they make, but also from the actions they invest. Who understood this was Jessica Alba, who became one of the founders of The Honest Company, a company that allowed her to buy two bestial cars.

Without a doubt, we remember the American actress for various films she made, but none that have transcended into history. Despite this, the most remembered by all fans and lovers of superhero movies are the two installments of The Fantastic Four, films that received various reviews and that, according to many, have gone unnoticed.

On the other hand, as we mentioned at the beginning, Jessica Alba is one of the co-founders of The Honest Company., a company that is dedicated to creating beauty products that do not harm the environment and that has a value of more than 3 billion dollars in the stock market. This allowed the for now exactriz add different cars to his garage, among which two bestial sports cars stand out.

One of them is the Lamborghini Aventador, a classic among sports cars, which with the design of the doors makes you feel the power of the car. Its market value is approximately one million dollars. This car has a V12 engine that is capable of generating 700 horsepower to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Another car he drives is the Bugatti Chiron, which is worth about $3.8 million. We can say that every penny is worth it, as it reaches a maximum speed of 450 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds thanks to the 1,500 horsepower generated by the engine.. This luxurious Bugatti is an exclusive model for 230 people and Jessica Alba is one of them, thanks to the fortune that she earned as an actress and that she earns as a businesswoman. In other words, there is no doubt that sports cars are one of the great weaknesses that it has.

This is Jessica Alba’s Lamborghini Aventador.