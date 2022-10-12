Neither Ferrari nor Mercedes, these are the two most beastly cars of Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is a recognized and successful businesswoman from the United States and these are her two most beastly cars. She Slides and knows each one of them!

Over the last few years, Hollywood actors have marked a before and after with the way they invest their money because they not only generate dollars with their films, but also with their ventures. Who understood this was Jessica Alba who is one of the founders of The Honest Company, a company with which she was able to buy two beautiful bestial cars.

Without a doubt, we remember the American actress for various films that she has carried out. Neverthelessthe unsuccessful film of the Fantastic 4 one and two is one of the most remembered by all fans and movie lovers, which passed without pain and without glory.

On the other hand, as we said, Jessica Alba is one of the co-founders of The Honest Company, a company that is worth more than three billion dollars on the stock market.. This allowed the former actress to buy different cars, among which two beautiful brands stand out.

One of them is the Lamborghini Aventador, a classic among sports cars, which with the design of the doors makes you feel the power of the car. Its value is one million dollars, it has a V12 engine with 700 horsepower that helps it go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

On the other hand, the other is the Bugatti, which is worth 3.8 million dollars and is worth every penny because it reaches a maximum speed of 450 km, has 1,500 horsepower that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. Last but not least, the luxurious Chiron is an exclusive model for 230 people and Jessica Alba is one of them. In other words, the businesswoman knows very well what she likes to have in her hands.

This is Jessica Alba’s Aventador.