Neither Ferrarri nor Mercedes, these are Jessica Alba’s best saved cars

Jessica Alba is one of the leading businesswomen in the United States and these are the two cars that she has best kept in her collection. She Slides and knows what vehicles we are talking about!

October 20, 2022 4:02 p.m.

In recent years, the different actors of Hollywood They have set a trend never seen before because they not only generate money with image, but also with the investments they carry out. who understood this was Jessica Alba After becoming one of the founders of The Honest Companya corporation that let him buy two beautiful cars.

There is no doubt that we remember the face of the American from various films, which never ended up transcending in the history of cinema. In any case, one of her most remembered performances is about fantastic fourfilms that received various reviews and that, according to many, have passed without pain or glory.

On the other hand, throughout his career Jessica Alba She did not succeed on the big screen, but she did as a businesswoman. This is because with The Honest Companya company that produces eco-friendly beauty products, has a value of more than 3 billion dollars in the stock market. This allowed the former actress to add different cars to her garage, among which two bestial sports cars stand out.

One of them Bugatti Chiron, which is worth about 3.8 million dollars. We can say that every penny is worth it, since it reaches a top speed of 450 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds thanks to the 1,500 horsepower generated by the engine. This luxurious Bugatti is an exclusive model for 230 people and Jessica Alba is one of them, thanks to the fortune she earned as an actress and that she earns as a company

The other car is lamborghini aventador, classic among sports cars, which with the design of the doors makes you feel the power of the car. yesu market value is approximately one million dollars. This car has a V12 engine that is capable of generating 700 horsepower to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. In other words, there is no doubt that sports cars are one of the great weaknesses that it has.

This is Jessica Alba’s Lamborghini Aventador.