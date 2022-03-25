Neither for love nor for money

There is a very important reason why Matías Almeyda’s return to Chivas de Guadalajara does not look crazy and it does not have to do with money either, nor with the love that the Argentine strategist undoubtedly feels for the Mexican team and in general for Aztec football, since this would make him think twice before despising a formal offer if it were made from the offices of Amaury Vergara.

The “Pelado” Almeyda arrived at the Sacred Flock in the midst of a series of questions as his career in Mexico is unknown. It was in 2015 when the board headed by Jorge Vergara and José Luis Higuera ended up firing José Manuel de la Torre of the bench, and give the opportunity to the Argentine helmsman.

C’s hobbyhivas until that moment did not know that it was the best decision that Vergara Madrigal would make since he bought the club in 2002, in addition to the enormous identification he achieved with the fans and players, because no one can speak ill of the family that forged inside the dressing room and that just played against him when they decided to thank him, but that’s another topic.

What is Almyeda’s personal reason for not rejecting Chivas?

After two and a half years as technical director of Guadalajara from 2015 to 2018, Almeyda conquered five titles: One MX League, One MX Super Cup, 2 MX Cups and a Concacaf Champions League, with which they qualified to the Club World Cup that ended up being a tremendous failure with José Cardozo as strategist.

And that is exactly whye Matías Almeyda could not say no to Chivas, since it is the club where he has achieved the most success at a professional level, beyond all the feeling he has for the institution. His work spoke for itself and this catapulted him to be a candidate for the Mexican National Team, Monterrey, Cruz Azul and even in America.

In Argentina, “Pelado” directed River Plate and achieved promotion in 2012 and with it the National B championship, same situation with Banfield, a couple of years later, but the reality is that in the Maximum Circuit of his country it did not go well and now with the San José Earthquakes of the MLS, it is the only club with which he has not added any achievement.

