Neither guilty nor innocent: this is the form that the jury must fill out in the case of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard | Society

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard is seen for sentencing. The seven members of the popular jury met for the first time on Friday to deliberate. After the weekend and the holiday on Monday, they will meet again this Tuesday. No one knows how long it will take to reach a verdict. The court has established that each day it will distribute 100 bracelets that give public access to the reading of the ruling to the first ones who come to ask for them. In the last days of the hearing, the queues have been enormous and people have even spent the night camping outside the courthouse to secure a seat in one of the most mediatic trials that are remembered in the United States.

This is not a criminal case. There are no complaints of mistreatment, assault or rape, although there have been cross accusations of all kinds during the process. It is a case of defamation and the judge has given the jury a form to which EL PAÍS has had access, from court sources. The words guilty or innocent do not appear in it, since a crime is not judged. But the members of the jury do have to decide if there has been defamation by the actor or actress.

If they rule that Heard defamed Depp and/or that Depp defamed Heard, there are in each case two key boxes to fill in: those that set the amount of compensation for damages, with two sections, as is customary in the United States: the so-called compensatory damages and punitive damages, that is, compensation and punishment.

A portion of the form to be filled out by jurors for verdict in Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard.

In the trial, videos, audios, photographs, reports, documents and testimonies of all kinds have been provided to decide if three specific statements by each side were defamatory.

In the case of the initial lawsuit, for which Johnny Depp claims 50 million dollars (about 47 million euros) in compensation, all part of an article published by his ex-wife in The Washington Post. That article was published in 2018 and the trial is being held in Fairfax, Virginia, because the newspaper presses are there. Although Depp was not mentioned in the article, he believes it was obvious to everyone who he was referring to. The following are the three statements that he considers defamatory:

“I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

—“Then, two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s anger towards women who speak out.”

—”I had the rare advantage of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp leaving the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, after one of the trial sessions. Getty Images

Amber Heard counterattacked and filed a counterclaim to the lawsuit, claiming 100 million dollars, although the actress’s lawyer has made it clear in the trial that they do not aspire to that figure and that they set it only to “send a message” after Depp I would have claimed 50 million. Heard does not sue Depp for her words, but for those of her lawyer, Adam Waldman, because she considers that she spoke them on behalf of the actor. Waldman told a British media outlet that Heard’s mistreatment allegations were a hoax. These are the statements that the actress considers defamatory:

—“Amber Heard and her friends in the media use false accusations of sexual violence as a sword and as a shield, depending on their needs. They have selected some of his ‘facts’ of sexual violence as the sword, throwing it at the public and at Mr Depp”. (TheDailyMail, April 8, 2020).

—“This was simply an ambush, a deception. They set up Mr. Depp by calling the police, but the first attempt was unsuccessful. Agents went to the attics, searched and interviewed them thoroughly, and left after seeing no damage to the face or property. So Amber and her friends spilled some wine and messed up the site, cleared up their stories under the direction of a lawyer and a publicist, and then made a second 911 call.” (The Daily Mail, 27 April 2020).

“We have reached the beginning of the end of the abuse hoax launched by Mrs. Heard against Johnny Depp.” (The Daily Mail, 27 April 2020).

The form that has been delivered to the jurors repeats the same pattern for each of the six statements to try to determine if there has been defamation. This is the translation of the key questions for any of the statements, in this case using one of Amber Heard’s as an example:

“1 (a) Do you consider that Mr Depp has proven all elements of libel?

ANSWER YES OR NO:

If you answered NO to question 1(a), go to question 2.

If your answer is YES, please answer YES or NO to the following questions:

Has Mr. Depp shown by stronger evidence that…?

“…was the statement made or published by Mrs. Heard?”

“…did the statement refer to Mr. Depp?”

“…was the statement false?”

“…does the statement have a defamatory implication on Mr. Depp?”

“…was the defamatory implication conceived and intended by Mrs. Heard?”

“…because of the circumstances surrounding the release of the statement, did it convey a defamatory implication to anyone who viewed it other than Mr. Depp?”

1 B). If you answered YES to each of the sections of question 1(a), please answer the following question: Do you consider that Mr. Depp has shown by clear and convincing evidence that Mrs. Heard acted with genuine malice?”

Basically, in the form those same questions are repeated for each of the statements. And for both Depp’s claim against Heard and the reverse, the form ends with two boxes that are decisive: those for compensation for compensatory and punitive damages, which will say who has won the trial.

On the closing day, Johnny Depp’s lawyers asked the jury to decide on the general credibility of the actor and actress. They demanded an overall analysis, concluding that Heard was the real abuser who had “played the role of her life” by lying about the abuse.

People sleeping on the floor at the entrance to the Fairfax courthouse to get a seat at one of the sessions in the last week of the trial. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (AFP)

Heard’s lawyers, for their part, appealed to the freedom of expression enshrined in the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. His argument was that even if the jury found the account of sexual assault, rape and physical abuse to be untrue, psychological or financial abuse would suffice to win Heard for her right to freedom of expression. The jury has the word.

The sentence is appealable. There are lawyers who even point out that Fairfax’s jurisdiction was not so obvious, given that both are domiciled in California and that whoever loses can try not only to appeal the ruling to improve his position, but even to annul the trial. It does not seem most likely yet, but it cannot be ruled out that in a few years Depp’s trial against Heard will end up being repeated.