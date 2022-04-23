Neither Herrera nor Lozano, the FMF found the new DT del Tri who would replace Martino

The new DT that Femexfut has if Martino cannot direct the Tri due to health issues

April 22, 2022 03:30 a.m.

The Mexican National Team begins its process of friendly matches prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, this April 27 it faces Guatemala in the United States, however, the great novelty is the absence of Gerardo Martino on the tricolor bench.

Gerardo Martino’s state of health is not good and therefore he cannot travel to the United States for The meeting between El Tri and Guatemala in Femexfut they analyze the continuity of the Argentine strategist at the head of the Mexican team.

If Gerardo Martino cannot direct the friendly matches and his participation in the Qatar World Cup is complicated, Yon de Luisa would have a plan B for the Tri bench, it is Jorge Theiler, Tata Martino’s technical assistant.

Can Gerardo Martino lead Mexico by 2026?

The idea of ​​​​calling several young players to the Mexican National Team is part of the process that Armando Gerardo Martino would be in for the next World Cup in 2026, without knowing yet whether or not he will continue to lead El Tri.

