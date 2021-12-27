neither Inter nor Juve, all done for abroad

In home Naples it is not a good moment, after a difficult December in the league with a squad halved by injured players, positive for Covid–19 and departing for the Africa Cup of Nations. As if that were not enough, the fans are anxious about the future of the captain Lorenzo Insigne.

Naples, Insigne further and further away

The renewal is late in coming and the recent words of the agent of Insigne they increased the discontent of the square: “With De Laurentiis we talk quite often – he said Pisacane -. And okay, the last phone call was not the best, but it is right that everyone has their own idea and do their part. We cannot point guns to our temples ”.

Pisacane was clear, January is decisive: “Out of respect for the player and everyone, we cannot wait forever, we cannot wait for June. And what if he unfortunately catches a cold? Why take the risk? I have not given ultimatums to the Naples but when the January market opens, a solution must be found. These can be decisive days “.

For Insigne Inter and Juve at the window

Before Christmas, the same Insigne removed a few pebbles from his shoe: “A captain is a guarantor for people who love the team and I believe I have always ensured that the Naples did not fail in his commitment on the field. For some fans I’m superb, they say I’m shooting it. But it is only a defensive attitude. Someone did not fully understand me, 100%. Those who really know me, however, know how I am ”. Words that know a little goodbye, in Italy Juventus And Inter remain at the window.

From America: Insigne in Toronto

From America, however, they are sure, the future of Lorenzo Insigne is not in A league. According to Will Forbes, the Neapolitan captain will not “betray” the Azzurri but will not even remain in the shadow of Vesuvius. According to the magazine’s Twitter account, 95% Insigne will go to Toronto, the agreement is practically in the final phase. You just have to decide whether to start the ultra millionaire wedding in January or in the summer.

News that is making noise but that could clash with Pisacane’s words: “The Toronto? They didn’t bid but an experience outside would hurt less. Right now, for the times, the Naples it’s quite far. But everything can change. Eventually, we will make up for it. The ball passes to the president. It has never been in our hands ”. Canada, right now, doesn’t seem so far away for Insigne.

OMNISPORT