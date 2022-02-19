Neither James Rodríguez nor Anuel AA: Karol G would be pining for this boy in his Ferrari

Karol G has been a trend for months in the face of her breakup with Anuel AA and the alleged romance she would have with James Rodríguez, but a video circulating on social networks would show that another boy would be the lucky one who won her heart. Keep reading and find out everything.

Carol G is famous for her musical talent that falls in love with the public, but her personal life also draws attention to the recent break with Anuel AA and the alleged affair with James Rodriguezwhich keeps fans in suspense.

With a view to putting an end to his nearly three-year relationship with Anuel AAmany thought that probably “La Bichota” would be giving himself a new opportunity with the player from Al Rayyan S. Crumor that every time reveals new photos and evidence leaving his fans completely amazed, because from the meeting at the soccer player’s home, They became the center of attention.

Now, beyond the comments and theories about their romance that they claim has been around for months, apparently The sentimental life of the Colombian singer took an unexpected turn that none of his followers imagined, together with his most faithful accomplice at the wheel, the Ferrari 812 GTS, It has a 6.5-liter V12 engine, 789 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds.

Karol G with his Ferrari

In a video circulating on social networks, it appears Carol G coming down from his spectacular ferrari of 400 thousand dollars walking straight towards a mysterious boy who, as indicated by his fans, it is neither James Rodriguez neither Anuel AAunleashing the madness among netizens and creating the novelty ofand a new illusion in your life.

The interpreter of the theme “Mommy”, she approaches the gallant and hugs him in the middle of the street where they briefly exchange words and after their meeting, they prepare to walk together towards what would be the aforementioned place, new love?

+ Watch the following video that is going viral on the networks: