Neither Jiménez nor Lozano, the Mexican who respects Gianni Infantino the most

Infantino and the gift he gave to the Mexican he considers the most

April 28, 2022 2:23 p.m.

On the occasion of the Concachampions (although he did not visit CU) and finalizing the preparations for the 2026 World Cup, the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, was in CDMX where he enjoyed the match between Pumas and Seattle Saunders, but also took the opportunity to give a present to one of the Mexicans he respects the most.

In social networks, the image of the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, went viral. In this image, it can be seen how Infantino gave him a FIFA team shirt with the name of the president.

Infantino’s visit to the presidential house had purely diplomatic purposes and at the meeting they would have come across issues about the image of Mexican soccer and especially how important it will be for the country to become the first venue to host a World Cup three times.

What stadiums are approved to play the 2026 World Cup?

Preliminary data assure that the Azteca stadium, BBVA and Akron would be the scenarios that would be taken into consideration to be the new venues for the World Cup to be held in 2026.

