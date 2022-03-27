neither Maradona, nor Pelé, nor Messi; for him, the best in history is another

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, pure talent on and off the pitch

An incredible talent and an equally impressive personality. He does not know lukewarm, he always doubled the bets. His offensive voracity on a pitch and the extreme quality that led him to be among the best soccer players in the world is proportional to his “modesty” when it comes to opening his mouth. Zlatan Ibrahimovic He chatted with the UEFA site and left an infinity of titles, but the most impressive thing is who he chose as the best player in history, above Diego Maradona and Pelé.

“I always followed him and admired him because he did things with the ball that we all wanted to do”, the phrase has a target and it is not about either of the two legendary footballers, nor about Lionel Messi, but Zlatan considers that the best with a ball in the times of all times It is the Brazilian Ronaldo. “For me Ronaldo is football. The way he moved. For me he is the best player in history, without a doubt,” Zlatan said.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 40, does not want to set a date for his retirement

Ibrahimovic, 40, was asked about his possible retirement from activity and true to his style he offered an answer that allows us to understand a little better why he is so special: “My retirement? I’m going to play until I see someone better than me. I don’t want to walk away and then say that I could have continued because I would regret it for the rest of my life. The future is not written, I do not plan anything. We’ll see what happens… I play with a lot of emotion because Milan gave me happinessd. I think I’ve been at this club for more years than at all the ones I represented”.

In addition, the Swede stated that he continues to feel that adrenaline from training every day: “You will never have that adrenaline when doing something else because we are programmed. For 20 years, you do these things and get adrenaline from them. So when you suddenly stop doing it, you don’t have the agenda, you don’t get the adrenaline anymore. And when it stops, you have to go from there and start from scratch and start something new”.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not choose Diego Maradona or Pelé as the best footballers in history

Ibrahimovic built an image from his talent, but also from his strong personality. Some even claim that he has a style very similar to that of the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, because of his way of declaring: “My father made me watch him on television and I loved the way he was. He was one of a kind when he testified and also in the ring. He was not presumptuous, but self-confident,” Zlatan said.

Continue reading the story

(VIDEO) Maradona lives in the collective memory of his followers

and ended with the joy generated by participating in the Champions League again: “I live every game with Milan with a lot of emotion, because it gave me happiness. It was beautiful to play the Champions League again with Milan and I would love to win it one day. Doing it would be fantastic, but not achieving it wouldn’t change anything about who I am as a player because with or without her I’m still the best”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Tite admits “concern” with Neymar and refuses to divulge what they talk about