Neither Miami nor Naples: the unknown beaches that Argentines now choose in Florida

On the coast of Gulf of Mexico, three hours northwest of Miamibeach-like islands emerge from the continent with little show off, with generally low buildings, where each sunset is lived almost like a celebration. These Florida Keys are less famous than the chain of islands that runs south of Miami all the way to Key West, but they have whiter and more extensive beaches, more solitary and peaceful sunsets. They are the gulf keys.

Although they have always been chosen by Americans and Canadians, more and more Argentines seek to seclude themselves on a beach on the Gulf of Mexico, to base themselves for a few days. The main advantage is that, being relatively small islands, the lodgings are on the sea or a few blocks away, but by crossing a bridge you can access the infrastructure of any city such as stores or malls, fast foods, and hypermarkets.

What are the beaches that Argentines choose, and how is each one different?

Sanibel lighthouse facing a sea full of seashells Getty Images – Universal Images Group Editorial

Sanibel and Captiva

The tour could start from the south through these two islands, located minutes from the city of Fort Myers. Sanibel is the largest and boasts world famous seashells. At all times you can see people crouching in the sand looking for the souvenir to take away. It has more than 20 kilometers of bike path, abundant vegetation and excellent restaurants where the star is seafood.

At the southern end is the rust-colored lighthouse that crowns the public beach. It has its colorful center with shops and restaurants, a well-stocked supermarket, and around 40 hotels.

The route that connects both islands is called the Sanibel-Captiva Road, or San-Cap in the local jargon. The vehicular access was built in 1963, and since then the natives intended that the development would not change the charm of the place. For this reason, more than two thirds of it preserves its natural state, with wild vegetation and mangroves. Also, no construction can exceed the height of the tallest palm tree.

The captiva island is his younger sister. The charm is in its tiny center of Caribbean colors, its rugged landscape, relaxed climate, friendliness of its people, good cuisine (restaurants close early), and sunsets over the sea.

Captiva Island is characterized by wild and relaxed landscapes Getty Images – Universal Images Group Editorial

It’s easiest to get around on foot, although bicycles or golf carts can be rented to explore this 3-square-kilometre piece of land.

Life here is unhurried. With only 275 inhabitants, the locals know each other. They can be found at the post office (no one receives mail at home), or at The Island Store, the little market where you can buy everything from milk to liquor, bread or fresh fish. The commercial street that crosses this key, Andy Rosse Lane, brings together a handful of restaurants and joins both coasts of the island in just 480 meters. There are only a handful of hotels, in addition to a huge complex on the southern tip of the island, called South Seas Island Resort, which offers luxury vacation apartments and a variety of facilities with swimming pools, water sports and golf.

Together Sanibel and Captiva add up to 26 kilometers of beach, 250 types of shells, 230 types of birds, and no traffic lights.

America’s number one

About two hours by car going north, another of the most chosen islands is in the city of Sarasota and is called nap key. In 2020 TripAdvisor chose it as the number 1 beach in the United States. Fine quartz crystal sand squeaks as you walk and intrudes between your toes. There are artists who even play making sculptures with the sand.

Siesta Key is noted for its fine crystal quartz sand; the waves are soft and the wide beaches, very wide Getty Images – Universal Images Group Editorial

The waves are soft and the wide beaches are very wide. As we move away from the water, there is grass with pergolas, tables and grills. It has a lot of public parking, food stalls, a free trolley to get around the island and the central Siesta Key Village has everything to have a good time without leaving the key.

On Sunday nights, around sunset, the locals gather in a circle with drums and tapes in an event called Drum Circle, a kind of spontaneous and free show where children and adults dance to the rhythm.

The other two beaches on this key are to the south and less crowded: Crescent (the southern end of Crescent Beach is Point of Rocks, which is home to coral formations and beautiful marine life, a great spot for snorkeling) and Turtle (sandy thicker and brownish, which allows camping and parking mobile homes).

Unlike quieter neighboring islands, this beach destination is also a popular hangout after dark. A must is to stop by Siesta Key Oyster Bar, or “SKOB”, as the locals say. Dollar bills with doodles or inscriptions from “we love SKOB!” a “Brian and Casey, Newly Engaged” wallpaper almost every inch of the walls and ceiling of this restaurant and bar with live music.

The beaches of the keys of the Gulf of Mexico, northwest of Miami, offer clear sands and far from the show off Getty Images – Universal Images Group Editorial

SKOB has so many bills stapled to its walls and ceilings that in 2019 $14,000 was taken down and donated for victims of Hurricane Dorian, which hit the Bahamas. The tradition originated from an old fisherman’s tale. It is said that they would come to their local pub, hang out a dollar and when they went to the sea, if they didn’t make any money, they would come back and have a dollar if they wanted to buy a beer.

There is a wide variety of hotels at affordable prices (from US$140 per night) and just steps from the sea. Also options of apart hotels and airbnb. In Sarasota, a few minutes out to sea, the city offers all the shopping and hospitality options of other major cities in the state of Florida.

White sand and secluded beaches

Less known than its neighbor Siesta Key and a few minutes by car, Lido Key branches off from downtown Sarasota via the John Ringling Causeway, a bridge less than 2 miles long that first crosses Bird Key, an island of houses overlooking the bay. In addition to its white sand beaches, Lido has its peculiar center just steps from the sea. “At first we used to come to Siesta Key but now we choose Lido, because the water and the sand are just as beautiful, but with half the people,” says Adriana, an Argentine who, after vacationing twice in Miami, chose to visit the beaches from the west coast to experience something different and fell in love. Lido is a jewel, not so hidden anymore: in recent years it has been attracting more and more visitors. It offers a family atmosphere, and if the idea is to look for a secluded beach, the destination is North Lido Beach. It is a park on the tip of the island, with white sand and a path through the forest, which makes it an excellent option for hikers, bird watchers and nature lovers.

Downtown Lido Key is walkable, like a circular open-air mall with five streets converging at its core. It offers restaurants, elegant clothing stores, art galleries, coffee shops and ice cream parlors, but it also simply invites you to walk and watch people at any time. It is common to find musicians on the circular path while in the center there is exuberant vegetation and benches to sit and admire the surroundings. The island has a lot of nautical life and a large number of marinas.

The width of the island is barely 800 meters in the commercial part. There are lodgings that start at US$170 per night plus taxes. To fill your stomach, at Venezia Italian Restaurant you will find its Argentine owners with delicious dishes and small tables on the street in the most central point of the island.

Winds of the past on Anna Maria Island

Continuing by car through the chain of islands that guards the continent, 35 minutes further north is Anna Maria, a small residential town that sits on the island of the same name, an hour from Tampa. It is the northern end of the key, so it has sea on three of its four edges. Strict regulations govern the type of buildings and businesses allowed on Anna Maria Island, giving it an ancient feel. The spirit of old Florida is in this little fishing town, and everyone wants it to stay that way.

Vintage cars and old mansions line Anna Maria Island Getty Images – Getty Images Europe

Low houses, in wood and light colors, and small inns and motels, provide the brushstrokes to a quiet town left in time. The ostentation was left for another island, even the houses that kiss the sand and look at the green sea are austere. Some are rented for vacations with cheaper prices than in neighboring cities.

The Anna Maria City Pier is a historical site and a must-see for every tourist. It was built in 1911 to drop off “day trippers” arriving by steamboat from St. Petersburg and the mainland. Groups of visitors would get off at the pier and then stroll down Pine Avenue, the main thoroughfare that cuts across the island from east to west. Now the city pier stands as a reminder of the past. It is quite extensive and at the tip it has a restaurant, City Pier Grill and Bait, where you can have a snack over the water. However, it is not the only dock.

For such a small town, the fact that there are two fishing piers is charming. Rod and Reel, just a few hundred yards away, is a shorter berth that also houses a casual restaurant with tables inside or on an outdoor deck at the tip. Surrounded by the waters of the gulf, the experience tries to make the diner travel to “Old Florida”. It’s rustic, vintage, and you can have $10 appetizers like crab cake, or $20 mains.

Both piers offer excellent views of the bay. Dolphins and manatees abound in the intracoastal waterway and other waters surrounding the island.

Being a small town, the car is not necessary. There are bike lanes everywhere, and golf carts are allowed on any street on the island, as the speed limit everywhere is less than 35 miles per hour. There is also a free bus-tram that runs around the island.

However, across the bridge that connects Anna Maria Island to the mainland is the city of Bradenton, with 55,000 inhabitants and all the chain hotels, supermarkets, and stores that any major city in the state has to offer.