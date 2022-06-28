Neither Neymar nor Sterling, it will be Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea! – Sport.fr

To try to bounce back, Cristiano Ronaldo could wear the colors of Chelsea. Jorge Mendes, his agent, would have started the first contacts with the Blues.

Star rookie of the last transfer window of the Reds Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo went crazy at Manchester United. If his individual performances were more than respectable, the Portuguese did not manage to rise from the Mancunian collective which hit a wall. Unable to qualify for the Champions League this season, the British team could lose their serial scorer. Announced with insistence on the AS Roma side of José Mourinho, Cristiano Ronaldo could continue his career in the Premier League.

According to information published by Todo Files, Jorge Mendes would have offered his foal to the management of the Chelsea Blues who would not be insensitive to this eventuality. Todd Boehly, new strongman of the London formation, wants to strike a blow on this summer transfer window. A desire that could be illustrated on the offensive line of Thomas Tuchel, who should see the departure of Romelu Lukaku in the days to come. The new owner of Chelsea would be ready to splurge and knows that signing the former Real Madrid star would be a very profitable operation, both sportingly and financially. Discussions are ongoing and could be concluded shortly.