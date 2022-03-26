Neither Ochoa nor Lozano, the silent hero of the Tri who annulled the USA figures

The figure of El Tri that was key against the USA
Guillermo Ochoa is the one who shone the most in the goal for Mexico, saving as many crosses as they came, while Hirving Lozano looked unattainably for the goal against the rival goal, although without success. For Gerardo Martino another was the silent hero.

At a press conference, Gerardo Martino referred to the sporting moment of Johan Vásquez, who had a good performance in defense along with César Montes, both players who have known each other since the Olympic process.

For Tata, the work of the defense looked better, although the neglect continued on the sides. Gerardo Martino assured that this work has been done since the Olympic process with Jaime Lozano and now it is crystallizing.

Will there be more spare parts in the Tri in Qatar?

Gerardo Martino did not want to delve into details, but he appreciated the work of the opportune replacement and the idea is to deliver a selection full of young players with international development.

