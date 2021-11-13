Neither Region changes to the yellow zone. Brusaferro, the circulation of the virus has increased, even among children – Health and Wellness

For the third consecutive week the number of new cases of Covid-19 is increasing in Italy and the growth of the epidemic curve does not stop, with the transmissibility index Rt and the incidence rising. However, for no Region the transition to the yellow zone has taken place, even if 20 are classified this week at moderate risk and Friuli Venezia Giulia is at high probability of progression to high risk. The only low-risk ‘promoted’ region is Calabria.

The weekly monitoring of the control room highlights a situation that must be “monitored carefully”, said the Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Gianni Rezza, and to limit the probability of a further escalation of new cases – as is happening in many countries Europeans – the essential measure remains the promotion of the vaccination campaign both among those who are not yet immunized and for third booster doses. The situation this week, explained Rezza, “tends to get worse: the incidence is fixed at 78 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, the RT is increasing at 1.21. The employment rate in intensive care and medical departments is growing respectively at 4.4 and 6.1% but well below the critical threshold of 10 and 15%. Therefore the epidemiological situation is rapidly evolving and the incidence tends to increase even if not as much as that of other European countries. but vaccines are protecting us from the most serious forms of the disease. “

The picture is confirmed by the data from the ministry’s daily bulletin: 8,516 were positives in the last 24 hours (yesterday 8,569), and 68 victims in one day (yesterday 67). The positivity rate is increasing to 1.7%. On the other hand, there are 445 patients in intensive care, 23 more than yesterday, and 3,525 (+16) hospitalized in ordinary wards. But even if our country’s numbers are today better than those of other nations – so much so that the ECDC defines us, together with Malta, Spain and Sweden, a country of “low concern” – the signs of the worsening of the curve do not go undervalued. The outbreaks scattered throughout Italy and linked to parties or travel are also worrying.

In all Regions there is an increase in viral circulation “, warned the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, specifying that the most affected age group is that between 30 and 49 years and that there is an increase of cases among children under 12 years.