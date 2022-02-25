Neither the name, nor the sex: Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to her first child and fulfills the promise to shield her life

Some American tabloids confirmed the birth of the firstborn of the Oscar-winning actress, in Los Angeles; but other details have remained completely anonymous by express decision of Lawrence.

The pregnancy of Jennifer Lawrence It was kept as discreet as possible in the first months, despite the fact that the paparazzi were on the lookout to capture the bulging belly of the Oscar-winning actress. Then she walked through several red carpets looking radiant and proudly showing off her baby bump.

According to several international media, the protagonist of “Passengers” has already welcomed her first child, the result of her relationship with the gallery owner Cooke Maroney. Despite the good news, Lawrence has armored up again and the tabloids still have no details on when the specific date on which this baby came into the world was, much less her sex.

The actress on one of the red carpets for the movie “Don’t Look Up”, where she shared the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchet. Photo: AFP

And it is that the famous movie star made it clear in an exclusive interview for Vanity Fair magazine: she was clear that she would do everything possible so that her baby was not part of public life, to which she is exposed due to her work as an actress.

“If I was at a dinner party and someone said, ‘Oh my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, psychopath. But every instinct in my body wants to protect her privacy for the rest of her life, as long as it can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome to be a part of their existence. And I feel that this begins by not including him in this part of my work (public life),” the 31-year-old artist expressed at the time.

The movie star with her husband Cooke Maroney, enjoying a weekend in New Orleans in her first months of pregnancy. Photo: The Grosby Group



At the moment, Lawrence is fulfilling it to the letter, because not even the most universal details of this little one are known, as usually happens when other celebrities become parents and share scant information about their arrival, such as a photo of the plantars or the tiny hands.

In this way, the renowned celebrity joins other celebrities who have closed the doors of their intimacy and that of their children, such as the Clooney couple, Anne Hathaway, who is only known to have two boys, Eva Méndes and Ryan Gosling, who have never been shown with their daughters; Aracely Arámbula, Zoe Saldaña and Sara Carbonero.