Sports

Neither Valdez nor Ochoa, Ortiz revealed who deserves the applause in America

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Fernando Ortiz valued the game of his team, but there was an important factor for the classification of America
Fernando Ortiz valued the game of his team, but there was an important factor for the classification of America

The interim coach of América Fernando Ortiz After the draw with Cruz Azul, he highlighted the work of all his players. I congratulate them for the work they have achieved throughout these eight days in which the azulcremas got into the league.

More news from America:

He is the Mexican Messi, he plays like Sambu and America offers him the contract of his life

Medal for the good work of Guillermo Ochoa in the goal, as well as Diego Valdés’ offensive conduct, the Argentine coach, Fernando Ortiz, valued the accompaniment of the American fans.

For Tano Ortiz, the help and unconditional support of the azulcrema fans allowed the players to recover their spirits after the poor results achieved in the Santiago Solari era.

Does Fernando Ortiz stay in America?

The interim coach of América assured that he will live the games every moment with the club, his cream, but he will not have any dialogue with the board. Until the tournament is completely over, it will be Emilio Azcárraga’s decision, the continuity of Fernando Ortiz on the azulcrema bench.

More news from America:

Goodbye to America, they are looking for him in Europe and Álvaro Fidalgo has already defined his future

Source link

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Related Articles

The fans abandon Barça at the Camp Nou, despite the anticipated return of Ansu Fati

23 mins ago

Interim? Honduran national team about to define its new coach

46 mins ago

This is what America needs to qualify directly for Liguilla TODAY

58 mins ago

Alex Rodriguez is the central figure in two historic postseason losses

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button