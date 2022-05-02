Neither Valdez nor Ochoa, Ortiz revealed who deserves the applause in America

Fernando Ortiz valued the game of his team, but there was an important factor for the classification of America

April 30, 2022 11:30 p.m.

The interim coach of América Fernando Ortiz After the draw with Cruz Azul, he highlighted the work of all his players. I congratulate them for the work they have achieved throughout these eight days in which the azulcremas got into the league.

More news from America:

He is the Mexican Messi, he plays like Sambu and America offers him the contract of his life

Medal for the good work of Guillermo Ochoa in the goal, as well as Diego Valdés’ offensive conduct, the Argentine coach, Fernando Ortiz, valued the accompaniment of the American fans.

For Tano Ortiz, the help and unconditional support of the azulcrema fans allowed the players to recover their spirits after the poor results achieved in the Santiago Solari era.

Does Fernando Ortiz stay in America?

The interim coach of América assured that he will live the games every moment with the club, his cream, but he will not have any dialogue with the board. Until the tournament is completely over, it will be Emilio Azcárraga’s decision, the continuity of Fernando Ortiz on the azulcrema bench.

More news from America:

Goodbye to America, they are looking for him in Europe and Álvaro Fidalgo has already defined his future