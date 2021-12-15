Neither Vlahovic, nor Icardi | From Spain: super bomber for Juventus

Juventus are looking for a forward for the future: Vlahovic and Icardi are the favorites, but watch out for the great 60 million bomber

A striker for Juventus. There is no doubt that a new striker is a priority for the Juventus club. Between January and June the advanced department will be completely revolutionized between doubts about Morata’s redemption and Kean’s unconvincing performance.

A situation that leads Cherubs to explore the market in search of the right center forward for Merry. Vlahovic is the big goal for June, with the player waiting for the Juventus moves despite the many offers from abroad. Icardi is another name that is always good for the Old Lady who, however, could also contravene the new corporate line based on young people to guarantee the Tuscan coach an experienced and above all high level bomber. There was also talk of an interest in Edinson Cavani, but rumors arrive from Spain about another great striker in the crosshairs of the Juventus.

Juventus transfer market, bomb from Spain: assault on Lewandowski

This was reported by ‘todofichajes.com’, according to which the bianconeri would be ready to launch the assault on Robert Lewandowski. The 33-year-old, expiring of his contract with the Bayern Monaco in 2023, he could be sold by the Bavarian club at the end of the season. A situation that, according to the Spanish portal, would entice Juventus. In particular, the bianconeri would have identified him as a possible next big shot next summer, trying to replicate when done with Cristiano Ronaldo. Sixty million euros would be needed to snatch it from the Bavarians, a figure not far from what is needed to get to Vlahovic which, however, has the age factor on its side.

To remember as just in recent days the same Lewandowski did not rule out his arrival in Serie A. Speaking yesterday during the Golden Boy 2021, the Polish forward answered the question about his possible landing in Italy: “I can’t say things I don’t know. I know I’m appreciated so it’s possible. Playing in Serie A, I would have the opportunity to compare myself with great teams and great players “.