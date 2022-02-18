https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220217/ni-whatsapp-ni-facebook-estas-son-las-aplicaciones-que-mas-comparten-informacion-con-terceros-1121846197.html
Neither WhatsApp nor Facebook: these are the applications that share the most information with third parties
The handling of information from users of applications and social networks is one of the main phenomena that violates the cybersecurity of Internet users, with… 02.17.2022, Sputnik Mundo
Facebook, for example, this week admitted paying $90 million to users who claimed to be irregularly tracked while browsing off the platform. The firm founded by Mark Zuckerberg offered this amount as an agreement to avoid going to trial.
The handling of information from users of applications and social networks is one of the main phenomena that violates the cybersecurity of Internet users, with cases that have even reached justice.
The study looked at the connections between more than 200 applications in 20 different categories of program types, in order to provide an overview of the tracking of consumers of these apps in the current Internet scenario.
“Our research found that the average app is in contact with 15 domains, with 12 of them being unfamiliar third-party domains, close to 80%,” URL Genius distinguished.
These results, added the study platform, raise doubts about the browsing behavior of application consumers despite the fact that this record is not authorized.
After reviewing apps for sports, books, medicine, music, health, lifestyle, travel, gaming, dining, finance, education, business, shopping, and entertainment, among other categories, URL Genius identified third-party information sharing champions in terms of social networks, such as TikTok, Telegram, WhatsApp, Snapchat and YouTube.
On average, these programs share information with third parties by 60%, with YouTube and TikTok in the lead, tied with 14 data reception results.