Neither WhatsApp nor Facebook: these are the applications that share the most information with third parties

Facebook, for example, this week admitted paying $90 million to users who claimed to be irregularly tracked while browsing off the platform. The firm founded by Mark Zuckerberg offered this amount as an agreement to avoid going to trial. A study by the URL Genius platform identified that, despite the security adjustments of companies such as Apple, different firm applications on the market are in open communication with different networks, sometimes within the same domain of the company, but also sometimes belonging to third parties. “And it’s not clear what this data is being shared for,” says the computer analysis. these apps in the current internet scenario. These results, added the study platform, raise doubts about the navigation tracking behaviors of application consumers despite the fact that this registration is not authorized. After reviewing sports apps, books , medicine, music, health, lifestyle, travel, video games, restaurants, finance, education, business, shopping and entertainment, among other categories, URL Genius identified the champions of information exchange with third parties in social networks, such as TikTok, Telegram, WhatsApp, Snapchat and YouTube. On average, these programs share information with third parties by 60%, with YouTube and TikTok in the lead, tied with 14 r data reception results. These apps are followed in volume of results by Twitter and Telegram, tied for nine possibilities of exchanging information; plus LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Messenger, and WhatsApp, in descending order.

