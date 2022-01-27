Nellie Bly died 100 years ago, who was the first investigative journalist in history- Corriere.it

from Chiara Barison

From the beginnings at the Pittsburgh Dispatch, through the First World War, up to around the world in 72 days

“I’ve never written a word that didn’t come from my heart. I will never do it ». Heartbut also head. That is how Nellie Bly became the first investigative journalist of history. Disappeared on January 27 than 100 years ago, it was born in an era in which society’s consideration of women does not go beyond the contours of the role of angel of the hearth. It is precisely his indignation for an editorial by Erasmus Wilson, published in 1885 on the Pittsburgh Dispatch It is entitled “What girls are good for?” in which it is said that “women belong to the domestic sphere and their task is to sew, cook and raise children: those who worked are a monstrosity”, which will allow her to become what we still remember her for today. The article is the answer to the letter from a father who – calling himself “anxious” because of five adult daughters but still unmarried – turns to the newspaper for advice on what to do. Wilson’s words arouse the indignation of many women, but it is the letter signed by “a lonely and orphaned girl” that draws the attention of the newspaper editor George Madden. She thus becomes part of the editorial staff. But who was Nellie Bly?

Like a song Nellie Bly she is actually the protagonist of one song of 1850 written by Stephen Foster, who Elizabeth Cochrane choose how pseudonym to sign his articles. Her father, a miller who became rich thanks to the ownership of some land, suddenly dies when Elizabeth is only 6 years old. Her mother decides to move to Pittsburgh, where she marries a violent man with alcoholism problems and from whom she divorces after going to court accusing him of abuses. Nellie in the meantime studies to become a teacher – one of the few professions open to women – but she is not very convinced. But when you get the chance to join the editorial staff of the Pittsburgh Dispatch catches it without thinking twice.

On the side of women The red thread that unites all his articles is a ‘spasmodic attention to discrimination against women. Report the working conditions who are forced to accept women and highlights the distortions of child labor, at the time also legal throughout the West. It gives a voice to women when the state of Pennsylvania wants to further reduce the chances of resorting to divorce. She digs so hard that she becomes an awkward character: the threats from the newspaper’s backers to cut funds, make Bly devote himself to the pages of fashion and gardeningat least until she convinces Madden to choose her as correspondent from Mexico. Even in the country that borders the United States, however, she begins to poke her nose where she shouldn’t, telling the story stories of poverty and corruption. After six months, her journalistic activity costs her expulsion. Once back in Pittsburgh, as she is reassigned to the costume pages, she decides to leave for New York.

Ten days in an asylum Arrived in the Big Apple, it turns to Joseph Pulitzer to get hired in the newspaper he directed, the famous New York World. “I am pleased to say that New York City has allocated an annual fund of more than $ 1 million to care for the sick. So I have the satisfaction of knowing that the unhappy poor will get better care thanks to my work ”. Bly comments on the effects caused by his item on the conditions in which the patients of the Blackwell’s Island asylum for women. Staging a mental imbalance, he is hospitalized for ten days documenting the inhumane conditions where you live inside: food gone bad and violence are the order of the day, as well as the shelter of perfectly healthy people whose family members want to get rid of. He then takes an interest in prisoners, workers and maids, earning the title of “America’s Best Reporter”.

Around the world In 1889 convinces Pulitzer to finance her the world Tour giving life to an unprecedented experience in the world of journalism. For 72 days, the newspaper published an article of hisas well as giving life to one lottery to get readers to guess when the reporter would return to New York. Five years after the record feat, marries industrialist Robert Livingston Seaman and put aside journalism until the outbreak of the First World War. Widowed, after having dealt with her husband’s affairs for a short time, she returns to writing becoming the first woman to document the horrors of the Austrian front. She dies at 57 January 27, 1922 in New York – due to pneumonia.