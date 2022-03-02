Nelly Simón explains why Chivas Femenil hired a Guatemalan national team

The sports director of the Flock gave her reasons why she does not break with the tradition of the institution.

Nelly Simón showed her face and with arguments. The Chivas Femenil board clarified the rumors about the alleged violation of the club’s statutes for the recent signing of Leslie Ramírez, an attacker of a Mexican father who has been selected with the representative of Guatemala and that he was also born in California, United States.

It seems more complicated than it really is the situation of the young scorer, because the leader of the Sacred Flock stated that at no time was there disrespect to the statutes of the team, since with the presence of a lawyer they could be guided to the signing of the soccer player who He has Mexican ancestry because his father is from San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato.

“Obviously we spoke with the lawyer, the Council meets with the lawyer, there were several talks, the lawyer always (was) reviewing the statutes, many meetings, several weeks… And in the end, at the institutional level, the decision is made that being Mexican, Well, she can play in Chivas Femenil (…) In the statutes, as long as she is Mexican, she can play here“, Simón pointed out in an interview for Fox Sports.

What will Ramírez bring to Chivas?

Nelly Simón clarified that the hiring of Ramírez is due to the large number of players who are called to the Mexican National Team regularly, which has left the rojiblanco squad somewhat diminished during the FIFA Dates, in addition to injuries and other circumstances that may arise over the weeks.

“This year in particular we have many calls with the (Mexican) National Team. ANDThis player, Leslie, not only plays as a 9, she can play hook and wing…Our summons are many in various categories and the three that are in the Senior Selection right now are from the offensive sector, the Guadalajara directive abounded.