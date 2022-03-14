Nelson Cruz agrees to Nationals for a campaign

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz has agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with the Nationals for 2022 and a $16 million mutual option for 2023, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The team has not confirmed the news of the contract, which is subject to the results of the medical tests.
The veteran designated hitter will bring power to the Washington lineup, where he will join countryman Juan José Soto. Though Cruz hit just .226 with a .283 OPS in 55 games for the Rays after being traded from the Twins in July 2021, he continued to hit the ball with authority in 2021.
The right-handed slugger hit 32 home runs last season and ranked in the 90th percentile or better in average exit velocity and potshot rate. Also, his strikeout rate of 21.6% was his second-lowest since 2014. The 41-year-old has an .873 career OPS and is 51 homers short of 500.
Cruz has hit at least 32 home runs in seven straight full seasons (excluding 2020). Since the start of 2014, his 292 home runs are the most in the Major Leagues, his 749 RBIs rank third and his 147 OPS+ is tied for second with Bryce Harper among players with at least 3,000 plate appearances.