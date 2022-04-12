Sports

Nelson Cruz leads Nationals with his 450th home run

WASHINGTON — Nelson Cruz hit his 450th home run and added a tiebreaking two-run single in a three-run eighth inning that propelled the Washington Nationals past the Mets 4-2, preventing a sweep of New York in the inaugural four-game series.

Washington trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Yadiel Hernandez led off with a single off Chasen Shreve and Maikel Franco drove pinch-runner Dee Strange-Gordon to third off Trevor Williams (0-1), the losing pitcher.

Lucius Fox, making his major league debut, squeezed into a sacrifice bunt and Strange-Gordon slid home to beat first baseman Pete Alonso’s pitch.

The winner was Kyle Finnegan (1-0), who went perfect in the eighth and Tanner Rainey worked the finisher off Mark Canha’s leadoff hit for his first save.

For the Mets, Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor went 1-3, with a solo home run. The Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar 4-1, one scored.

For the Nationals, the Dominicans Cruz, 4-2, one scored and three produced and Franco 3-1. Cuban Hernandez 3-1. The Venezuelan César Hernández 4-0, one scored.

