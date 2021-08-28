Neo is actually a dog according to a crazy fan theory

If already in films that are not too complex and intricate the mind of fans travels in search of theories that would explain certain events in the story, imagine what can happen for films like Matrix. The film directed by the sisters Wachowski starring Keanu Reeves has always sparked the imagination of anyone who has seen it. There are dozens of theories that revolve around this now legendary work. One of the craziest is that, born as often happens on Reddit, who would like Neo to actually be a dog. But let’s go in order and everything will appear clearer.

In the movies it is often explained that your appearance within the Matrix it strongly depends on who you think you are – the user begins. It is also implied that the brain can be hacked and modified by strangers.

So I think … Neo is a dog from the Matrix who (accidentally or not) entered Tom Anderson’s body soon after he was arrested by the agents. This dog believes he is a human, so his projection into the Matrix is ​​human. Resisting cooperation is the last truly human act of defiance Neo performs in the film. After that, his entire behavior is consistent with that of a dog.

A dog that can understand human language. In a dog’s world, there are three types of people: their owner, their trainer or trainers, and everyone else. For a dog there is only one true owner (in this case Trinity); the dog will follow and defend the owner at any cost. The trainers are not the master, but the dog is used to doing what they say. And finally, any other person. For a dog, any stranger is a possible enemy; a premise that Morpheus, one of his coaches (the other is the Oracle), tells him at the beginning of his training.

Moving forward with the Thread, the user of Reddit exposes some evidence to prove his theory:

– He chooses Trinity as his master: in Neo’s eyes, Trinity was the first to contact him, the one who adopted him and gave him a home. Typical canine behavior.

The Pill Choosing: Have you ever given a dog the choice to go out or stay inside? No matter how cloudy, rainy or cold it is outside, your dog will always choose outside.

Saving Morpheus: The only reason Neo does this is because he hasn’t been properly trained yet, and so he went to look for Morpheus even when he specifically stated that he shouldn’t have. Untrained dogs tend to follow them even when ordered to stay.

-Neo blind can see without eyes: Dogs can partially know where things are without the help of sight, using only his senses of smell and hearing. Even without the powerful sense of smell in a dog’s body, Neo can still use his remaining senses to “see”, as he is used to doing it as a dog.

What do you think?