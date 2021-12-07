Neo is photorealistic in The Matrix Awakens, a tech demo for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

The Matrix Awakens a technology demo built with Unreal Engine 5 which shows the potential of next-generation video game technology, and more Epic Games. This experience aims to bring the sci-fi universe of Matrix (of which, we remember, the fourth episode is expected) through the points of view of the protagonists Neo (Keanu Reeves) e Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).

The Matrix Awakens: the digital experience

The demo, planned for the next generation consoles PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X | S, already available in pre-download on the Unreal Engine website, but will only unlock on the occasion of the evening of The Game Awards, or the “Videogame Oscar”, during which several new projects will be unveiled, as well as announced the awards ai best video games of the year. The event will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and will be held to an invited audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles when it will be there in Italy night between December 9th and December 10th (from 2 to 5).

Surely the Epic Games project is accompanied by promotional initiatives in view of the release of the film Matrix Resurrections, but possible correlations with a new videogame project are not excluded, perhaps to be announced on the occasion of the TGA evening.

