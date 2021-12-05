NEOGEO games land on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets

The NEOGEO Alpha Mission II, Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge and Metal Slug 5 games are back on track, making their way onto smartphones and tablets thanks to additional features and appropriate adaptations

The latest mobile games wink at gamers of the past. The first three titles in the series take shape from the collaboration between SNK and Hamster Corporation ACA NEOGEO, ready to land on smartphones and tablets after the previous release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Games ACA NEOGEO they represent a bridge between the past and the future, adjusting the experience of the original products marketed in the 90s in a modern way. Among the most distinctive functions we find above all a quick saving and loading system, the personalization of the virtual pad for a more comfortable videogame experience, above all, the addition of the online compartment.

The SNK and Hamster Corporation tandem then puts the signature on the first three NEOGEO games for smartphones and tablets: Alpha Mission II, Metal Slug 5 And Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge. The triptych is already available on the official stores of the Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS) and can be downloaded for € 3.99 each. The versions for Android can be installed by owners of mobile devices with Android 9.0 and later versions on board, while on iPhone and iPad it will be necessary to have a device compatible with iOS 11 and iPadOS 11 and later.

The first three ACA NEOGEO games from SNK and Hamster Corporation

The original Alpha Mission II is a shooter video game released by Japan’s SNK way back in 1991 and allows players to collect and upgrade armor upgrades and swap them on the fly. The second installment of the series increases the availability of armor and expands the tactical and exciting gameplay, one of the hallmarks of the franchise.

Alpha Mission II – Android download (€ 3.99)

Alpha Mission II – IOS download (€ 3.99)

Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge is a video game framed in the fighting genre released by SNK in 1996, the fourth of the entire series. The warriors must challenge the revived Amakusa who plans to conquer the modern world. The title offers gameplay similar to Street Fighter and The King of Fighters, but with a particular samurai theme.

Samurai Shodown IV – Android download (€ 3.99)

Samurai Shodown IV – IOS download (€ 3.99)

Metal Slug 5 is the most modern NEOGEO game of the triptych, having been published by SNK in 2003. It is part of the action shooting video games and will allow gamers to make their way to victory by side scrolling by shooting all the enemies they encounter on the way : you can choose between four familiar faces (Marco, Eri, Tarma or Fio) to defeat the Ptolemaic army.

Metal Slug 5 – Android download (€ 3.99)

Metal Slug 5 – IOS download (€ 3.99)