Neolaredense collides for broadcasting the cartonera fire live | VIDEO

After a fire was reported this afternoon in the south of Nuevo Laredo, the images and dissemination of the incident were immediate on social networks, well, all New Laredoans they took out the journalistic spirit that they carry inside to report on the facts.

Some people took pictures, others took photos.

A man decided to venture into the field of live broadcaststhe fire that all of Nuevo Laredo talked about seemed be the perfect opportunity to start a “live” while driving.

The man who was moving along Reforma Avenue was talking to the audience and describing the immense plume of smoke that was causing the fire.

A few minutes of his transmission had passed when: the driver, absorbed by the magnitude of the smoke flare, stopped paying attention to the road and he did not realize that the other drivers had stopped, because the traffic light marked a stop.

The screeching of the brakes and a blow were heard and seconds later, before the suspenseful silence, the New Yorker exclaimed:

Well, now, we collided, end of transmission.

At that moment the video stopped being shared and the footage with the moment has begun to be shared among the citizens of Nuevo Laredo; some claim that the driver was not careful to transmit while driving and that the accident could have been avoided.