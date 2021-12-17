Neon Abyss is today’s free game – Nerd4.life

Epic Games Store unveiled the free game today 17 December 2021: Neon Abyss, an indie roguelike action platformer. It will be redeemable for the next 24 hours, so hurry up and make it yours.

Neon Abyss page on the Epic Games Store

Neon Abyss follows Shenmue III, given away all day yesterday. This is the second title given by the Epic Games store on the occasion of his winter sales. As always in these castes, Epic hid the identity of the next gift, which will be revealed tomorrow at 5pm.

For to redeem Neon Abyss you just have to go to the game page and click on the “Get” button.

Let’s read the official description of the game:

Get ready to enter the world of Abyss!

Neon Abyss is a fast-paced roguelike action platformer where you have to run and shoot the world of Abyss as a member of Hades’ “Grim Squad”. With unlimited item synergies and a unique dungeon evolution system, every match is a new challenge. Get ready to raise hell! Game information

Combining fast-paced action where you have to run and shoot with a deep roguelike mechanic, with Neon Abyss you will become a member of the “Grim Squad”: a special team set up by Hades himself to infiltrate the world of Abyss and defeat the New Gods. Death is not the end, as each time you die, you will find yourself more powerful than before.

Evolving dungeon

In each match, you will be able to unlock new rooms, items, bosses, special rules, and even new endings! This means that each dungeon is unique and expandable, as it adapts to your play style.

Unlimited Item Synergies

As you progress through each dungeon, random items collected will be key to infiltrating the world of Abyss, and passive effects can stack with each item. The number of applications is unlimited and a great variety of combinations will make every game unique.

Give birth and evolve your puppies

Do you need company on your journey into the depths of the Abyss, or just a little help? Eggs can be found in the game that will transform into random puppies with special abilities. The longer you survive, the more the puppies will evolve!

Mini games

Take a short break from killing and participate in casual mini-games where you can rack up loot! Try your hand at the piano, take on a meditation challenge, dance competitions and more – staying alive just got so much more interesting!

