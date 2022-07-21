Neon Clothes: Megan Fox teaches how to use them easily

Megan fox has become one again it girl, just as it was more than ten years ago when Michael Bay’s first ‘Transformers’ movies were released. She has brought back the sexy style that many want to try to bet on disinhibition.

You may also like: Invisible eyeliner, a makeup trick for droopy eyelids

Here you find more content like this

In recent months, the actress has shown several outfits that have become a trend on social networks and in real life, very much in the style of “hot girl summer (sexy summer girl)”, especially now that in the northern hemisphere they are going through the hottest months of the year.

And the American does not stop, recently she was seen with another look that many already want to copy, it is a pint in neon totala color theme that can be scary for some.

Megan Fox’s choices were made up of a crop top neck halter and high-waisted pants and wide boots, all in a fluorescent green.

The protagonist of ‘Jennifer’s Body’ accompanied her choice with accessories of the same tone, in addition to adding a bag in an acid lime hue. As for footwear, she decided on platforms naked high heels.

Also: Air drying your hair, one of the strongest hair trends of the year

Megan Fox dressed as Barbie

Before this fantasy in green, Fox delighted us with the strongest trend of the moment, that is, the Barbie Core. For the premiere of her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s documentary, ‘Life in Pink’, she was seen in two bubblegum pink outfits, a tight dress and a metallic two-piece, both looks highlighted the enviable figure of the star of Hollywood.

For that occasion, the interpreter put aside her characteristic dark hair and tried a wig with wavy tips in rose gold, causing an immediate sensation on the networks, however, the style lasted a week.

To keep in mind, Megan Fox mentioned in an interview earlier this year that her current boyfriend has supported her in the process of coming to terms with her personal style.

“Before I was famous, everyone who knew me knew that I always wore some crazy garment and everyone told me: ‘you dress weird.’ And it wasn’t until I was shaped and had to dress a certain way that I gave that up,” she recalled.

“And being with him, obviously he’s slightly eccentric in the way he dresses and that freed me up to express myself more. And it helped me connect with Maeve Reilly, my stylist,” Fox added.