NeonLore, Dance with Devils, Whisper Trip, Carnal, Game Type DX and Koumajou Remilia make their premieres on Nintendo Switch

The list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases it has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list that we leave you below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

neonlore – April 20, 2022

In NeonLore, you will solve puzzles, meet various characters, and learn about their past lives, dreams, and fears. These interactions will take you deeper into the social transformations that have impacted human life in the 21st century.

dance with devils – April 28 at least in Japan

One day, Ritsuka Ritsuka, a student at the Four Emperors Academy, is attacked by mysterious men. This leads to her being promoted as a leading lady for the ‘Forbidden Grimoire’, a story that is sure to be a hit.

WhisperTrip – 28th of April

Whisper Trip is a fast-paced, side-cam cooperative action game with a hint of cyberpunk. He plays as a newly recruited FTP agent, Police Tactical Force, an anti-terrorist squad with a mission to root out organized crime…

Carnal is a fast-paced and challenging retro FPS from the mid-90s. Fight against possessed soldiers, the manifested demons that aid them, and any inanimate object that stands in your way!

In Game Type DX, your goal is to help the hooded girl fight the stupid ads from the evil MediaBall. Every time you beat a level, the speed and difficulty increase. Game Type DX is an enhanced remaster of a 2011 title that was originally released as a protest against Microsoft’s Xbox 360 dashboard update.

By last, Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony has been confirmed for July 28, 2022, at least in Japan.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Feel free to leave it below in the comments.

Via.