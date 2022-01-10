Nepal, mountaineer Simone Moro: “An avalanche overwhelmed the Base Camp on Manaslu”

KATMANDU (NEPAL). Hi everyone, Alex and me we are still in Kathmandu and we got the news of an avalanche that overwhelmed and partially destroyed the Base Camp “, this is the announcement of the mountaineer Simone Moro which these days is in Nepal per attempt the ascent of Manaslu. For the record it is the mountain massif that is part of the Himalayas, where the highest peak reaches 8,163 meters, making it the eighth highest mountain in the world.

“This obviously does not make us happy at all – Moro points out – and it will create extra problems for us, on the other hand it confirms that we have made a wise choice. Only a part of the base camp remained intact, it looks like the one protected by the ice cubes that we had built in the first place Alex, me and his team. And to think that someone thought we were just playing with Legos ”. Moro had returned to Katmandu because in the base camp area more than three meters of snow had fallen, a circumstance that increases the danger of avalanches exponentially.

Already in March 2021 Moro he had had to give up on conquering the summit due to the prohibitive climatic conditions. “This renunciation cost me less – explained the mountaineer – perhaps also because I had heard of the tragedy of K2 and this led me to move forward with much more caution. We must understand that the mountain always wins, if it does not want to let us climb we will not succeed. There is nothing to be ashamed of in giving up a peak, it can happen ”.