Nephew of Ralph Fiennes and born heartthrob: this is the young gallant who will visit Madrid

11 years ago, the now defunct band one direction release their first single What Makes You Beautiful, that charmed over a billion people… Among them, an amateur writer from Ohio, named Anna Todd. Anna, then 22 years old, became obsessed with Harry Styles, so much so that I decided to dedicate a fanfiction to him – a fictional story that takes a famous person as a starting point – called despues de. Initially, despues de was published in 2013 on the Wattpad platform, without any advertising… But its passionate language attracted so many teenagers, that in less than a year was published in physical format and, later, carried to the big screen.

In fact, there are already three movies of the five volumes of despues de and this Wednesday the fourth part premieres at the Kinpolis cinema in Madrid, with the presence of its protagonist Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the British actor, 24, who plays the very disturbed (and toxic) gal Hardin Scott. “There are few sagas as brave as despues de. We show sex scenes, arguments, family problems and dark aspects. And I think it is the realistic nature of him that attracts, “said the British, last year, about the franchise that he soon intends to leave behind. And it is that the young man -heir to a family dedicated to cinema- he wants to grow as an artist.

It could be said that since his birth, in November 1997, Hero Fiennes Tiffin was destined to be famous. The reason? It runs through her veins noble blood -thanks to his great-grandfather Sir Maurice Fiennes-, and artistic genes, developed by her mother, filmmaker Martha Finnes, known for the movies Onegin Y Chromophobia, his uncle Ralph Finnes (famous for movies like The English patientSchindler’s List, The loyal gardener Y The Grand Budapest Hotel) Y her father, filmmaker George Tiffin. An important clan that, from his childhood, encouraged him to pursue an acting career. Moreover, his first film appearance was at the age of 10, in the comedy Bigga Than Ben, and at 11 he participated in one of the most important sagas of all time: Harry Potter.

In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood PrinceFiennes Tiffin plays the teenage version of Tom Riddle, better known as Lord Voldemort, who embodied his uncle Ralph. Quite a challenge that was never expected. “Prior to Harry Potter, I had only done a small job for some friends of my parents, who I was paid 100 pounds. But I had such a good time, that one day my mom asked me if I wanted to audition to play Tom Riddle. I thought ‘well, I’m never going to get that’, but my mother encouraged me. ‘At least you’re going to get a day off from school he told me. And so I went through stages, with the incentive of having more days off, and when I got the role, I remember thinking ‘now I know I’m nervous'”, he admitted to TheList, two months ago.

And although the scenes of Hero did not exceed 10 minutes and never shared set with his uncle, her performance caught the attention of Hollywood producers, I shot three movies between 2012 and 2017 and in 2019 he was presented with the opportunity to play Hardin in despues de. According to numerous interviews, Fiennes Tiffin I had not read the books And I didn’t know what the story was about. However, as soon as Anna Todd saw him perform, she knew she was the one. “When I walked into the audition room, it took like 20 seconds for me to know that he was Hardin and it didn’t take me long to convince them all,” Todd told Buzzfeed in 2019. And why did Hero accept the role? Because, as she has confessed, “It was a very attractive leading role”… And not just artistically…

According to several portals, the actor would have accumulated almost a million pounds, thanks to the four films of despues de, to which a prequel and a sequel could be added. Despite this, Fiennes Tiffin has confirmed that never play the heartthrob again, because he feels that his character already has an end. Also, he wants to dedicate himself to exploring new dimensions as an actor. Something that he already started doing in the movie First Lovein which he shares credits with Diana Kruger, and in the series Safe Netflix, which was one of the most viewed of 2018. On the other hand, soon, Hero release four films:Woman Kingwith Viola Davis, and The Loneliest Boy In The Worldwhich will see the light in a couple of weeks, in addition to The Climb Y Come As You Arewhich will be launched in 2023.

And what about his personal life? So far, Hero Fiennes Tiffin has shown no no romantic interest. At one point during the filming of despues de, was related to his co-star Josephine Langford. However, both have shown that they are just friends, which has given vast hopes to his seven and a half million followers and followers, who sigh for each of his photos. Although, apparently, the artist is not interested in delving into his sensitive side. At least now. “I’ve never had a formal relationship, So I don’t know if I’m in a position to give dating advice. But I think the best thing in those cases is to be yourself, enjoy yourself and be honest. I think the essential thing is to allow yourself to be,” he said in 2019.