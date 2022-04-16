Nepotism in Hollywood: are these actors talented or just famous parents? | TV and Show

Getting a break in Hollywood is almost like hitting the lottery. However, it is not the same for everyone, since for years nepotism has made its own in the entertainment industry.

The debate is constant, is it talent or good connections? Does he deserve a role or is he only there because he is a “son of”? A question that many actresses and actors who begin their careers in the mecca of cinema and entertainment experience.

A reality that not only happens now, but has long been in Hollywood with professionals who you would never imagine have a relationship that almost matches their DNA, such as Liza Minelliwho is the daughter of Judy Garland, the protagonist of “The Wizard of Oz”.

However, the debate is open, especially with the “nepo baby” or “nepotism babies” a term that is used to mention those who are children of personalities in the film industry and who have played a relevant role in it.

Nepotism in Hollywood?

Jamie Lee Curtis is the daughter of actress Janet Leigh, known for starring in Psycho, the Alfred Hitchcock film, and actor Tony Curtis, a heartthrob who worked with Marilyn Monroe.

His career began in his youth, while he was in college he auditioned for Halloween and was after many tests.

Jamie was happy, but in an interview with The New Yorker he confessed his reality. “I’m sure the fact that I was the daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, and that my mother had been in ‘Psycho,’ meant that if you’re going to choose between this and that, choose the one with her mother in it.” ‘Psycho,’” he said.

“I’m never going to pretend that I just got it on my own, like I’m a little girl out of nowhere who gets it. Clearly, he had an advantage,” she added.

Thus, Curtis admitted that her advantage was very clear as the daughter of one of the best-known actresses in Hollywood, which gave her a unique platform for a career of more than 40 years in which her talent has been recognized with awards such as the Globes of Gold, Bafta and nominations for the Emmy and SAG Awards.

His statement not only reveals that nepotism does exist in Hollywood, but also that it is much older than one might think.

Although lately it has taken a more public turn, since coincidentally a large part of the successes of cinema, television and streaming are carried out by “sons of”, returning to raise the debate on nepotism in Hollywood.

The “babies of nepotism”

One of the clearest examples of the “Nepo Babys” is the actress Maude Apatowwho plays Lexi in the series euphoriawhich became the second most watched on HBO, following in the footsteps of Game of Thrones.

In a cast that is made up of great Hollywood personalities like Zendaya, Eric Dane, some who started their careers like Sydney Sweeney or Jacob Elordi and even an actor discovered on the street (Angus Cloud) Apatow stands out, considering his connections in Hollywood.

The actress is the daughter of Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow and since she was a child she walked through the recording sets of her parents, showing off a career that began in 2007, when she was 10 years old.

Her family is the main reason why she was dubbed last year’s quintessential “Nepo Baby”, although her work isn’t particularly questioned, rather the fact that very few people knew of her parentage.

Although she is clear that it is the product of nepotism in Hollywood, pointing to the role she got in “Staten Island”, a film directed by her father.

“Obviously I’ve acted in a lot of my parents’ movies and people will say it’s nepotism. I mean, it’s not even an insult, well, it’s an insult, but it is what it is,” Maude said in an interview with Yahoo! .

But it is not the only one. Lily Collins, the protagonist of the series Emily in Paris, is the daughter of the musician Phil Collins and has also referred to the subject. In her case, she points out that being a “daughter of” was not an advantage.

“When I first met with the agents, they asked me, ‘Well, what makes you so special? Everybody in Los Angeles is someone’s cousin or someone’s daughter,” she told Marie Claire in 2014.

“In the beginning, that was the most interesting thing about me. Now that I’ve done eight movies, it’s an afterthought. There are children who say to me: ‘Oh, I love your film, but my mother loves your father’. It’s really nice to be able to share that with him, but it doesn’t define who I am career-wise,” she added.

reviews first

In a BuzzFeed poll, Jack Quaidthe son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, was listed as a “nepotism baby” with 64% of the preferences.

This, because the actor famous for his role as Hughie Campbell in The Boys is questioned due to his parents, two of the most famous actors in the industry.

Margaret Qualeydaughter of the popular actress Andie MacDowel and former model Paul Qualley, surprised with her role as Pussycat in “One upon a time in… Holywood” by Quentin Tarantino.

His work was even praised by his director, who pointed out: “His scenes were so good that at no time could they be cut in the edition,” reported El País.

And the fact is that the film not only had Margaret in its ranks, but also other “nepo babies” such as maya hawkedaughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke; Rumer Willis, the firstborn of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis; Already harley quinn smiththe son of Kevin Smith.

Qualley managed to reaffirm her talent by starring in Maid (Things to Clean), a Netflix series in which she was able to show all her capacity as an actress and for which she received nominations for the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

Another actress who consistently falls under the “nepotism baby” label is Zoe Kravitz. The new Catwoman has had a solid career in Hollywood for years as an actress and model. However, she is questioned because of her famous parents, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz.

In an interview with ID, the actress confessed: “I can’t deny it, there are things that were easier thanks to my parents, but they made me work harder.”

Not only in acting is there nepotism

In 2021, Ben Stiller raised the debate on the subject regarding the news about the short film he was making Destry Spielbergthe daughter of director Steven Spielberg, who worked in conjunction with Hopper Penn, son of Sean Penn and screenwriter Owen King, son of Stephen King.

It all started when Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List, a website that aims to connect screenwriters with filmmakers, published the news stating “Hollywood is a meritocracy, right?”.

Hollywood’s a meritocracy, right? https://t.co/jELCVujYyB — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 28, 2021

Stiller responded to Leonard’s tweet by noting “they sure have had challenges, different than people who don’t have access to the industry.”

The Zoolander actor added: “Show business is tough and it’s ultimately a meritocracy.”

His answer could have gone unnoticed if it wasn’t for one small detail. Ben Stiller is also a “nepo baby”, as he is the son of comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

But also because the debate between the executive and the actor revealed great pains in Hollywood, such as the lack of diversity, which could be due to the nepotism that exists in the industry, where entertainment dynasties are perpetuated.

Ben welcomed the discussion and indicated that it opened his mind to the reality of the industry, one that not many times they can see clearly.

For her part, Destry Spielberg, pointed out through her Twitter account that “people can discuss nepotism, but I know deeply that I have worked hard to get where I am and it was not easy.” However, she soon deleted the message, but media such as Variety were able to rescue it.

Ultimately, this shows that nepotism is a reality in Hollywood, for better or worse.

Someone who often joked about her condition was Carrie Fisher, daughter of Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. “I am a product of Hollywood nepotism. When two celebrities copulate, this is the result, ”she once said. An example that surely many follow in the entertainment industry.