Nepryaeva triumphs and stretches to the top! Spotlights on De Fabiani from 14.50 – OA Sport

13.14: In the general Ganz 20ma at 4’58 “is the best of the blue, then Comarella 31ma at 6’12”, Scardoni 35ma at 6’42 “, Di Centa 43ma at 8’03”, Pittin 45ma at 8’45 “

13.13: Huge advantage for the Russian Nepryaeva in the general classification: she has 1’12 “on Andersson, who climbs to second place, 1’19” on Niskanen, 1’21 “on Parmakoski, 1’40” on Heidi Wend, 1 ‘ 42 ”on Diggins and Sorina

13.12: the blue Ganza loses a lot in the final, 23rd at 1’40 “, 25th Comarella at 1’44”, 32nd Di Centa at 2’20 “, 38th Scardoni at 2’57”, 44th Pittin at 3’21 “

13.12: Niskanen is seventh at 43 “, then T. Weng, Matintalo at 51”, Sorina at 53 “, Kylloenen at 56”, Sauerbrey at 57 “, Diggins at 58”

13.11: There is no story in the finale. The leader of the classification wins the fifth stage. Natalya Nepryaeva! Second place for Heidi Weng at 3 “, third Parmakoski at 4”, fourth Andersson at 7 “, fifth Hennig, sixth Stadlober

13.10: Nepryaeva leaves on the last climb! They chase the others

13.09: It will have flown to five for the win, with Stadlober pulling away slightly

13.08: Nepryaeva takes the initiative at km 8.9. Always ahead of six: Andersson, H. Weng, Parmakoski, Hennig, Nepryaeva, Stadlober. At 29 ″ Niskanen and T. Weng. At 42 ″ Sorina, Matintalo, Kylloenen, Diggins

13.07: At km 8.5 Andersson, H. Weng, Parmakoski, Hennig, Nepryaeva, Stadlober. At 28 ″ Niskanen and T. Weng. At 34 ″ Sorina, Matintalo, Kylloenen. At 38 ″ Diggins

13.02: At km 7.5 Andersson, H. Weng, Parmakoski, Hennig, Nepryaeva, Stadlober in front. At 25 ″ Niskanen, T. Weng, Sorina, Matintalo, Kylloenen, at 30 ″ Diggins. Ganz 19ma at 1’01 “

13.00: Andersson in front of km 6.4, then H. Weng, Parmakoski, Hennig, Nepryaeva at 4 “, Stadlober at 6”. Niskanen group at 23 “, Diggins at 28”. Ganz 17ma at 55 “, Comarella 24ma at 1’02”

12.58: At km 6 with bonuses: Andersson first with a 15 ″ bonus, then H. Weng 12 ″, Parmakoski 10 ″, Hennig 8 ″, Nepryaeva 6 ″, Stadlober 5 ″. The Niskanen group is at 20 “, Diggins at 24”

12.55: Six in the lead halfway through the race: Parmakoski, H. Weng, Andersson, Hennig, Nepryaeva, Stadlober. A 8 ″ Niskanen, T. Weng, Sorina, Matintalo, Kylloenen, Diggins

12.52: At km 3.9 they leave in 11! Andersson, Hennig, Parmakoski, H. Weng, Nepryaeva, Stadlober, T. Weng, Niskanen, Matintalo, Kylloenen. Diggins, Kalla and Kalvaaa at 12 “, Ganz 25ma at 30”

12.50: Andersson tries to make the selection, the group gets longer. Behind him Hennig, Parmakoski, H. Weng, T. Weng, Stadlober, Sorina, Niskanen. Diggins is 10 ″ late

12.47: Try the Hagstroem action but it is resumed. At km 2.5 H. Weng, Andersson, Parmakoski, Hennig, T. Weng, Diggins, Hagstroem, Nepryaeva

12.45: At km 1.4 Parmakoski, Niskanen, Hagstroem, T. Weng, H. Weng. Before the blue Comarella

12.43: At the first km Niskanen, Hagstroem, H. Weng, Andersson, Diggins. Compact group, not fast pace

12.40: Leave!

12.38: Cristina Pittin, Caterina Ganz, Lucia Scardoni, Anna Comarella, Martina Di Centa leave for Italy.

12.36: With Frida Karlsson out of the game, after the 3 ‘penalty, last year’s victor Jessie Diggins remains in the race for the final victory, who will try to vent the anger accumulated for yesterday’s crash today, the Russian Tatiana Sorina and the Swede Ebba Andersson who, however, has to make up a lot of ground.

12.34: We start with the women’s race. Very open situation: after four stages it is the Russian Natalia Nepryaeva to lead the ranking but today there will be the attack of the Finnish Kerttu Niskanen, like her brother, a specialist in classic technique and already victorious in Lenzerheide in the race with an interval start.

12.32: Among the contenders for the podium there is also the blue Francesco de Fabiani, fifth after the first four stages, who must make the most of today’s format and then defend himself tomorrow on Cermis.

12.29: The Italian two days can still give surprises even if this Klaebo appears very solid on all fields and this year he wants to bring home the victory. The big favorite today is the Finnish Iivo Niskanen, specialist in classical technique, but also pay attention to the Russian Alexander Bolshunov who does not want to abdicate but has to recover more than a minute in the standings in Klaebo

12.26: In the men all against Johannes Hoesfjot Klaebo, the Norwegian who this year is doing the cannibal and so far has won three of the four stages disputed, confirming an extraordinary condition

12.23: The Tour de Ski arrives in Italy for the last two stages of the 2021-2022 edition. Today the scenario is the classic one of Lake Tesero in Val di Fiemme

12.20: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live live broadcast of the fifth stage of the Tour de Ski 2021/2022, the women’s 10 km and men’s 15 km mass start with classic technique valid for the 2021-2022 Cross-country Skiing World Cup scheduled in Val di Fiemme

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the fifth stage of the Tour de Ski 2021/2022, the 10 km female and 15 km male mass start with classic technique valid for the 2021-2022 Cross-Country Skiing World Cup scheduled in Val di Fiemme. This is the fifth and penultimate of six rounds of the by now usual itinerant race between the end and the beginning of the year, which arrives in Italy after the first four stages disputed in Lenzerheide and Oberstdorf. And the XVI edition of the event born in the winter of 2006-07 and herald of an authentic internal revolution in cross-country skiing.

After the sprint in classic technique that closed the two days of Oberstdorf, the tour de Ski arrives in Italy with the usual stage of Tesero, Val di Fiemme with a double appointment, the 10 km female and the 15 km male classic technique with the format of the mass start. In the men all against Johannes Hoesfjot Klaebo, the Norwegian who this year is doing the cannibal and so far has won three of the four stages disputed, confirming an extraordinary condition. The two days in Italy can still give surprises even if this Klaebo appears very solid on all fields and this year he wants to bring home the victory. Today’s big favorite is the Finn Iivo Niskanen, specialist in classical technique, but also pay attention to Russian Alexander Bolshunov who does not want to abdicate but has to make up for more than a minute in the standings in Klaebo. Among the contenders for the podium there is also the blue Francesco de Fabiani, fifth after the first four stages, who must make the most of today’s format and then defend himself tomorrow on Cermis.

A very open situation also in the women’s field where, after four stages, it is the Russian Natalia Nepryaeva to lead the ranking but today there will be the attack of the Finnish Kerttu Niskanen, as her brother, a specialist in classical technique and already victorious in Lenzerheide in the race starting at intervals. With Frida Karlsson out of the game, after the 3 ‘penalty, last year’s victor Jessie Diggins remains in the race for the final victory, who will try to vent the anger accumulated by yesterday’s crash today, the Russian Tatiana Sorina and the Swede Ebba Andersson which, however, has to make up a lot of ground.

In the men’s field, Italy will have at the start Federico Pellegrino, Francesco De Fabiani, who focuses strongly on the general, Giandomenico Salvadori, Davide Graz, Maicol Rastelli, Martin Coradazzi and Paolo Ventura. Among the women on the way to Italy Cristina Pittin, Caterina Ganz, Greta Laurent, Lucia Scardoni, Anna Comarella, Martina Di Centa.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE of the fifth stage of the Tour de Ski 2021/2022, the 10 km female and 15 km male mass start with classic technique valid for the 2021-2022 cross-country skiing World Cup scheduled in Val di Fiemme : news in real time, minute by minute, so as not to really miss a thing. It starts at 12.40 with the women’s 10 km, at 14.50 the men’s 15 km. Have a good fun!

