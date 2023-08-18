Nerd entertainment arrives at Emaia with “Vittoria Comics & Games”

VITTORIA – A feverish anticipation looms in Vittoria as we approach the opening of the first issue of Vittoria Comics & Games. This exciting event, dedicated to comics and video games, will take place in the spacious and modern fairground of Nuova Emaia Città from September 1 to 3, 2023. Promoted and organized by Vittoria Mercati, the fair promises to be a unique experience. in the world of fantasy and entertainment.

The guest line-up is fascinating and captivating, a true concentrate of talent and creativity. Among the incoming stars stands out Ambra Pazzani, an icon in the Italian nerd community. With a career spanning ten years, she is one of the most beloved and followed cosplayers, bringing comic book and video game characters to life.

The event will be further enriched by the presence of Cydonia, a reference figure for lovers of Pokémon and the Nintendo universe. We cannot forget Maurizio Merluzzo, a multifaceted animator, voice actor and influencer, known for having lent his voice to the protagonists of successful films and television series.

But the caliber of the guests doesn’t stop there. Alex Polidori, famous for his 22-year career in dubbing and the official voice of Tom Holland, will be present. Playerinside, a couple of Italian influencers specialized in video games, will bring their charisma and experience. Giovanni Muciaccia, the multifaceted face of Art Attack, and Dario Moccia, one of the most famous streamers on Twitch Italy, will add more energy to the event.

The guest list does not end here, with equally expected names. Sabaku No Maiku, a leading figure in the Italian gaming world since the days of the Pentium, will loom. Aoy Queen, a talented cosplayer with a passion for video games and manga, will be a fascinating presence. Federic, the well-known youtuber linked to the world of Pokémon playing cards, and Kyrenis, an expert League of Legends streamer, will complete an eclectic and entertaining group.

One name that shines like a beacon is Monnie Night, the Official Host of Vittoria Comics & Games. Renowned for her outstanding cosplays, she will be the charming and personable guide of the event.

The momentum behind the event

Carmelo Diquattro, Sole Director of Vittoria Mercati, shared the motivation behind organizing this event. “We strongly believe in this initiative of its five young creators, namely Alessio Tesol, Giovanni Melfi, Paola Iurato, Raffaele Assenza and Stefano Sallemi. It was valid and unique in its kind and that is why we decided to trust you and you take full charge of the organization, sure that it will have considerable success both among the little ones and among adults who love comics and video games”, said Diquattro .

A multidimensional experience

The fair will not be limited to prominent guests. A rich program of musical appointments, dance shows and tournaments will engage the participants during the three exciting days. For more details, it is possible to visit the official website of the event at www.vittoriacomics.it.

Vittoria Comics & Games 2023 therefore promises to be a total immersion in the world of nerdy entertainment, an opportunity to meet familiar faces, discover new talent and share a passion for comics and video games. The event promises to make the beginning of September unforgettable for fans and lovers of the fantastic.