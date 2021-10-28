NerDisney # 2 – Pinocchio – Nerdando.com

My memories

The story of Pinocchio I never liked it: Mangiafuoco scared me, and even the fact that at some point everyone was turned into donkeys didn’t make me crazy. Not to mention the whale that is eaten first Geppetto, then him: I believe that my atavistic terror of the abysses derives in part from the videotape that was occasionally served to me (and in part from the films of the Shark, even if the great cetacean has always put on him an incomparable anguish, much more than a school of sharks can do).

The other great memory I have about Pinocchio is that of me he was obnoxious, because if I had been in his place I would have behaved differently. Basically, as a child I was not very tolerant of those who did not follow the rules, and the fact that Pinocchio was explicitly told what not to do, and that he deliberately chose to transgress the aforementioned, was for me a great irritation (the same phenomenon occurred with Pippi Longstocking, never endured).

“You must have liked him then the Jiminy Cricket? ”, You will think. No, obviously not. If there is one thing I tolerated less than an unconscious acting irrationally, it was the presence of an unsympathetic individual (in the sense of “lacking empathy”) who commanded right and left without giving any explanation about his thesis. Of the entire videotape I saved only the Fairy, for two simple and intuitive reasons: she was a fairy and had a “princess” dress.

As a child I was very stubborn and difficult to convince, maybe I showed myself obedient, but inside I continued to speculate about the injustice that was professed as the only possible and correct reality. All my revolutionary spirit, however, vanished in front of a magic wand: you didn’t buy me with candy, but a fairy in a pompous dress would have made a difference practically always.

Pinocchio: twenty years later

The film was released in New York on February 7, 1940, and arrived in Italy only seven years later (probably, I suppose, also because of the Second World War). All this interests us relatively little, in reality: I saw it at the time of the Kindergarten, so in this paragraph I will focus on the comparison “when I was little” vs “now”.

To begin with, I didn’t remember that “When you wish upon a star“Was sung by Jiminy Cricket, much less that he was the one to tell the whole story. Most importantly, I had removed Figaro and Cleo! What a beautiful that kitten is, really tender. The little fish wasn’t bad either, but the kitten is just one of those little animals that I wish I could pull off the screen and fill with cuddles. What then, looking at it now, I would say that it looks a lot like the kittens de The Aristocats: probably the same animation style made them very similar to each other.

It’s incredible, Anyway, how sensitivity changes over time. If as a child I found everything a mix of dislike and fear, now look Pinocchio puts a great sadness on me. The screams of the puppet when Mangiafuoco locks him in a cage and tells him that he is now his property, are chilling! Fortunately they last a few seconds, replaced by a mangled Geppetto who wanders in the rain in search of his beloved, newborn, son. There are other very sad moments, such as the scenes in the Land of Toys and the abandonment of Candlewick to a sad and lonely future.

Also, looking at it, I realized why the whale frightened me so much: people, that cetacean IS A WORRING LOT! Probably thanks to the animation style, which makes the image much more jagged and with dry and rigid strokes, that cetacean is very scary. Above all, “it’s bad”. When Pinocchio lights the bonfire to make her sneeze and thus escape from her belly, Geppetto points out to him that his extraordinary problem-solving skills have not reckoned with the fact that the whale would have been angry. And, in fact, the whale gets angry: it begins to chase them all over the sea, it has an angry face, its jaws wide open ready to eat everything that is daring to escape in one gulp. I am not surprised, therefore, that as a child I was scared: the years pass, but the fear of swimming where I do not touch because of an abyssal creature eager to eat me, I believe will remain with me forever.

You were not made to live like brutes but to follow virtue and knowledge

Jiminy Cricket begins the story dressed in rags: the suit he wears is all worn and patched up. How is it then that I remember it (and draw it) always polished? Because it is the Fairy Godmother, in the first minutes of the film, who names him Conscience of Pinocchio and the nomination ceremony also involves a transformation of the garments (as we will see after a few years in Cinderella). I think it is the result of the symbolism that the stories that later became classics of children’s fiction were imbued with (I am referring here to the paper version of Collodi rather than the many rendered on the big screen): maybe I’m seeing something that isn’t there, but I think it is no coincidence that Grillo appears enriched, even in appearance, after having received knowledge and, with it, conscience.

How has he aged?

Those who work in acting probably won’t appreciate it very much, but in the 1940s, it seems, actors and actresses did not have a very good reputation. In fact, when Pinocchio is applauded by the crowd after the show organized by Mangiafuoco, he is also abandoned by Grillo who sadly sets off muttering “Now he will no longer need me: what can an actor do with a conscience?”. The same point is then taken up again just after the escape from the Mangiafuoco trailer: “No sir, I will not fail to speak again! I want to go to school: it is better to be educated than an actor. ” thus implying the incompatibility of the two realities (and at this point I remind you that Natalie Portman has a degree in psychology, Dwayne The Rock Johnson in Criminology and Physiology and – just to name three, but the list is nice long – Rowan Atkinson otherwise known as Mr. Bean holds a degree in electrical engineering).

Educationally speaking, he hasn’t aged very well: “You had fun, huh? And now pay! ” says the donkey farmer to those donkeys, once children, who have not yet finished transforming themselves, and who therefore protest and cry because they have understood what their destiny has become. Even Lucignolo, dedicated to the “good life” between games of billiards and cigars consumed, shakes and kicks anxiously because he has realized that he has become a donkey. It is the oldest story in the world: if you only think about having fun, there is no salvation for you. Fortunately, modern pedagogy admits that there is a time for play and one for study, teaching children not so much to never have fun, but more to find the balance between two apparently irreconcilable realities. Above all, today it would no longer occur to us to scare boys and girls by telling them that “if you don’t go to school you become a donkey” or, equally famous, “lies have short legs and long noses” (often paraphrased with “not tell lies, otherwise your nose will grow “).

However, it remains a good story, just look at it with the right lightness. In this regard: looking at it now I found it very slow, both in words and in images. If you are bothered by the speed that is no longer compliant with what we are used to, I advise you to watch it at 1.20x, maximum 1.25x, and it will seem very normal. Or, if you want to take about 90 minutes to relive a story from many years ago, stop for a moment and try to enjoy it as it is.

And anyway, the Blue Fairy is actually called Blue Fairy. If you don’t believe me, you can personally verify that Pinocchio, like the other classics, is available on Disney +; however, I can say with extreme certainty that I have been telling the truth, also because at the moment I am not aware that the size of my nose has changed.