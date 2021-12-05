Nereus the new asteroid that threatens the Earth: will December 11th touch us or worse?

The asteroid, known for its strange egg shape and the size of the Eiffel Tower, will pass at the speed of 14,700 miles per hour next to Earth. NASA defines it as “potentially dangerous” but there is no need to be alarmed or build an underground bunker to avoid the apocalypse.

The Earth will touch theDecember 11th from an asteroid a with a strange egg shape and as big as the Eiffel Tower. No, it’s not a movie where Tom Cruise will have to save the world, but something that will happen next week. The protagonist of the colorful story is called 4660 Nereus (or the acronym 1982 DBnon) but for friends only Nereus, and NASA has defined this piece of rock just 300 meters long “potentially dangerous” due to the “close” distance to the Earth. In reality it will pass at 2.5 million miles, ten times the distance between our planet and the Moon, ergo we shouldn’t worry, at the speed of 14,700 miles per hour without removing points from the driver’s license, but it must also be said that the US space agency has strong and rigid rules and considers an asteroid or comet that is approximately 30 million miles from Earth’s orbit to be close to Earth. This is because until the last, the path line may vary.

Given these premises, NASA will not need to unleash the Dart (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), or the space ‘bullet’ launched in recent days by the rocket of Musk’s SpaceX , also from a base in California and destined to crash into Dimorphos, the lunar asteroid with a diameter of 160 meters, used as an example to see if, shattering it, the route and speed varied. This story seems surreal. For scientists, 4660 Nereus, discovered only in 1982, the explosion could benefit on the one hand, but on the other it would destroy a source of mineral wealth, and thus become a destination for space exploration missions. Difficult choice. In fact, according to some studies, Nereus should contain large quantities of minerals such as for example nickel, iron and cobalt, for a value that could touch 4.71 billion dollars, again according to the assumptions of Asterank, which knows about the subject being a database that monitors more than 600 thousand asteroids and has detailed records.

There has always been talk of a possible mining on asteroids, and needless to say it could be the work of the two companies Blue Origin and Space X. strange isn’t it?

