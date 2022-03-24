Nerves of steel: Crazy fanatic pulled a gun threateningly in front of Mike Tyson and he didn’t even flinch [Video]

Almost any mortal Whoever had a gun pulled in front of him in a threatening manner would quickly get scared but this is not the case with the fighter Mike Tysonas revealed by the latest exclusive from the entertainment portal TMZ.

Tyson was involved in a situation where a fan who wanted to start a conversation with him ended up pulling a gun inside a local in Los Angeles.

The media obtained exclusive access to the video that shows the former world champion enjoying an evening this Tuesday night in a Hollywood bar to see a stand up comedy show.

In the shot of the fanatical owner of the audiovisual, the boxer appears sitting in the front row looking at the stage when suddenly the show was interrupted by a user who approached the Tyson and tried to have a chat with him.

This interrupted the evening of the attendees and the comedian himself, generating annoyance in the boxer’s own circle.

Although the comments on the video are not well appreciated, Witnesses cited by TMZ revealed that the invader actually wanted to challenge Mike to a fightseeking to become famous on social networks and thus “raise their status”.

Several of those present began to lose patience with the man asking him to leave the site and let the show continue and it was there when he drew a pistol that he had on his waist to threaten those who confronted him.

The media also reported that the aggressor’s threats were directed at the host of the event.

For obvious reasons, everyone began to hide and hide in case there was an exchange of fire; that was where Tyson’s nerves of steel appeared, who calmly stayed on the spot.

What was surprising was that when things calmed down, The threatening man put the gun away and went on to talk to the boxer, asking him to please not call the police and even hugging him, all this under the permission of the former heavyweight.

TMZ also revealed that they asked the Los Angeles police if they had any information about the incident and as the armed man claimed, they had not received any complaints.

This demonstrates that Mike Tyson as rude and impulsive as it may seem -as he did with the bite to the ear of Evander Holyfield- smust also control the most dangerous situationseven when it comes to being pointed at with a gun from less than two meters away.

