Nervous and excited! Did Estefi Varela interview her ‘crush’ Brad Pitt again?

In 2019, Estefi Varela met Brad Pitt on the red carpet of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, in Mexico. He approached her because he saw her from afar and even asked him how he was. Do you remember that story? She died and she came back to life!

Well, although at that time he was able to interview him, now his dream may have come true again. In that way? Yes, she told them that she was excited because she had a super special interview and when she gave a preview of it she revealed – with the promo of the tape – that it was the movie “Bullet Train”.

Varela did not reveal who he interviewed, but in this film they act: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock; Michael Shannon (“The Shape of Water”); Joey King (“The Kissing Booth”); Aaron Taylor Johnson (”Kick-Ass”); Brian Tyree Henry (“Eternals”); Zazie Beetz (”Deadpool 2″); and the japanese Karen Fukuhara (“Suicide Squad”) and Hiroyuki Sanada (“Mortal Kombat”), among others.

And, as if that were not enough, the artist also acts BadBunny.

This film is based on the Japanese dark comedy suspense novel “Maria Beetle” written by Japanese Kotaro Isaka. and published in 2010. In 2021, it was translated into English by Sam Malissa under the title “Bullet Train”. The novel follows several hit men aboard a Tohoku Shinkansen train, known as the “bullet train,” each on a different mission, but interconnected in some way.